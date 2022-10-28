Read full article on original website
ccsoh.us
Students Work With Artists to Create Mural at Beatty Park and Trevitt
That’s something students at both Beatty Park and Trevitt Elementary Schools are working to perfect with the help of two artists. Beatty Park art teacher Maggie Boggess wanted to help her students understand how to express themselves with confidence and how to work well with others. She was at her child’s school when the idea of creating a mural where she teaches came to her.
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Urban League Receives $6.5 Million from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Columbus Urban League (CUL) announced today that it has recently received its largest individual donation in the 104-year history of the organization. A $6.5 million gift was made to the local nonprofit from Seattle-based philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team recognized the...
cwcolumbus.com
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
cwcolumbus.com
Boy's custom Halloween costume earns him free McDonald's fries for a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nine-year-old Blake Mompher, who went viral for his custom french fries costume that fits over his wheelchair, has a big smile on his face after receiving a certificate for free fries for a year from McDonald's. On Sunday McDonald's threw a Halloween party for Blake...
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus dancer returns to the stage to give back
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The dance floor is where Laura Lambert is the happiest. Laura Lambert has been dancing nearly all of her life. She joined the Columbus Entertainment Productions 4 Charity 10 years ago. Most recently, the program has raised money for Nationwide Children's Hospital. The theatre group pushed...
columbusfreepress.com
Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way
On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
WSYX ABC6
'Lifting Linden,' Columbus leaders, Linden neighbors discuss progress of community plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.
Westerville teacher resigns after concerning video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school teacher and athletic coach has resigned after the release of a video of him talking online with a female claiming to be underage. Justin Christoff, a math teacher at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday as the district began an investigation into the video, […]
cwcolumbus.com
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's employee accused of exposing himself to child fired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Children's Hospital confirmed to ABC 6/FOX 28 it has fired an employee from its child care center. In a statement, the hospital said it was made aware of potentially inappropriate behavior by the now-former employee earlier this week. According to the police report, the...
mediafeed.org
Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?
Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Steiner + Associates propose mixed-use ‘hamlet’ development in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio developer is looking to create a new “hamlet” community in New Albany. Nona Master Development LLC, which is tied to Columbus real estate development and master planning company Steiner + Associates, has submitted a rezoning request to the city for a project called The Hamlet […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this Halloween weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Halloween weekend!. We have a list of fun activities happening this weekend around Central Ohio, including Trick-or-Treat dates and times. Pumpkins Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: Fall evenings offer delights and spooky surprises during these after-dark, family-friendly events. Stroll jack-o-lantern illuminated paths as you explore the pumpkin patch and two Pumpkin Houses. Enchanting decorations also include larger-than-life spiders created by Tork Collaborative Arts, Inc., a foggy creek, and skeletons and ghosts hiding in the gardens. Open October 26-30.
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
614now.com
Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall
Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
