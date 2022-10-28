Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buildingindiana.com
Novolex Invests $10 Million in Indiana Recycling Expansion
Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it is investing $10 million to expand capacity to recycle plastic bags and other polyethylene film at its recycling facility in North Vernon, IN. The investment in mechanical recycling equipment will enable the plant to produce up to 28...
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale
Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
wdrb.com
Town of Clarksville set to launch rental inspection program
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Running water, working heat, and a door that locks are a few of the basic living necessities you'd expect, but they're not guaranteed everywhere you may rent. A southern Indiana town is trying to change that. After more than three years of talks and an approved...
wdrb.com
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana property shrouded in urban legend and tainted with true crime is now up for sale. Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the site of many morbid myths.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
WNDU
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
wdrb.com
$5 million Prospect home sells before auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
wdrb.com
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
hometownnewsnow.com
Collapse Stirs Memories of Thriving Store
(La Porte, IN) - The partial collapse of a building once home to a popular store in downtown LaPorte was emotional for family members connected to the former retailer. The three-story structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the courthouse, was once Low's, a clothing store for men and women.
WLKY.com
Rest in peace: Name of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase added to Indiana headstone
SALEM, Ind. — When Cairo Jordan was found dead in southern Indiana woods several months ago, his identity was unknown. The rural Washington County community wanted to honor his memory, so they had him buried in a local cemetery and erected a headstone. Now that his identity was revealed...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Both missing teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood 'located safely'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and both of them have been located safely. A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18. Police said the two were last seen in the 200...
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
WNDU
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
Comments / 0