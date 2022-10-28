Read full article on original website
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Sunday October 30th, 2022
Beautiful clear skies across the Concho Valley for our Halloween Weekend!
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday October 27th
A SpaceX launch put on quite the show for some after sunset this evening. Thunderstorms will continue to develop overnight with some storms becoming severe.
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
San Angelo Animal Shelter Closed Monday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is closed Monday for training and so is the Concho Valley PAWS facility. According to information from COSA, the City Animal Services Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, for staff training. An Animal Services officer will be available for emergency calls. Animal intake at the shelter will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, as well. Concho Valley PAWS, which handles adoptions for the animal shelter, will also be closed Monday. Both Animal Services and Concho Valley PAWS will be open for business as usual Tuesday.
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rural Road Sends Car into a Pasture
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries on Walling Pecan Rd. just east of US 277 South and the airport road Friday morning. Reporters on the scene say in appears an older model red car was traveling at a high...
COSA: College Hills at Patrick Intersection Closed This Weekend
SAN ANGELO – Utility work continues on College Hills Blvd. this weekend and the City of San Angelo is advising that the intersection with Patrick St. will be closed. The intersection near the old H-E-B has been open while under construction but crews need to close it for this part of the work. The College Hills Blvd. – Patrick St. intersection will re-open Tuesday. The construction work is part of the total rebuilding of College Hills from Ave. N to Loop 306. Currently, the roadway is under construction from Ave. N to Millbrook. In addition, waterline replacement is currently…
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on I-20 access road Friday
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Little Elm man was killed when he and another man were walking on the Interstate 20 south access road near Cisco and were hit by a car late Friday. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi, 46, of...
Friday Night Football Week 10 Edition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, week ten edition of Friday Night Football. Highlights and scores of 16 games across the Concho Valley.
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
Car Lands in Loop 306 Median During Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — Two vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash on Loop 306 in front of Sunset Mall near the Southwest Blvd. Exit. One vehicle was seen in the median of the east and westbound lanes and one lane of two on the eastbound side of Loop 306 was closed while first responders tended to the scene.
Fairmount Cemetery Seeking Volunteers to Help Honor Veterans
SAN ANGELO – The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery Board is seeking volunteers to help honor the veterans that are buried at the Fairmount Cemetery. According to the City of San Angelo, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m., flags will be placed on the graves on all of the veterans graves. There are more than 1,600 service members buried at Fairmount – spanning from its origins in the 1800s up to present day.
How to Win En Plein Air Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — The En Plein Air Texas painting competition came to close Saturday at the Fort Concho Stables. There, a large crowd enjoyed viewing the results at an exhibit of the eight-day competition. We went to find out what style of paintings the judges and art consumers were seeking. En Plein Air art pieces this year can be broken down into two areas of competing techniques. The first is abstract versus technically exact images. The second is bright colors versus paintings with colors that lean towards monochromatic. The En Plein Air judge seemed to gravitate towards the more abstract…
Historic Cinch Roping Fiesta Swings into High Gear Saturday
SAN ANGELO – Starting off the main event in the Outdoor Roping Fiesta Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM will be the Cinch Invitational Calf Roping. The Calf Roping will feature only the best of the nation's top Calf Ropers, along with the top 5 Ropers from the Preliminary Calf Roping, in three full rounds. The top 12 ropers from the first three rounds will continue to a short- go round and compete for the title of the Cinch Roping Fiesta Calf Roping Champion.
San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’
The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
Here's the New Business Being Built on Southwest Blvd. Near McDonald's
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo will be getting a new donut shop in a high traffic area on Southwest Blvd.. According to the City of San Angelo building permit and inspection reports for the month of September 2022, a $650,000 permit has been approved to build an Awesome Donut shop at 4382 Southwest Blvd.
Real Estate: 3,200 SF on the Golf Course
SAN ANGELO, TX — If you are looking for gorgeous views of the golf course and easy care, you will love this wonderful custom home. High ceilings, and windows galore. Stand at your kitchen sink and look out a pond and the Bentwood Golf course. Beautiful Herringbone laid Hardwood floors.and stone fiireplace. Large kitchen with lots of storage including a built in buffet. Master bedroom is downstairs and is oversized. Huge on-suite bath with walk-in tub and separate large shower. NUVO sound system, and 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath upstairs. A nice office area off off main living area and…
Local pest control owner looks forward to retirement in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve lived in San Angelo for any stretch of time, you probably recognize Patsy McIntire. Similar to when a good character actor unexpectedly pops up in a movie: you may not know them by name, but they always make the movie a little better.
Child Endangerment and Drug Charges Top the Halloween Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 40 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 38 arrests including the following: Christy Jackson was arrested for RPR…
Report: Officers save 4-year-old from kidnapping during traffic stop in Winters
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers are credited with saving a 4-year-old child from a kidnapping during a traffic stop in Winters early Thursday morning. A report from the Winters Police Department states a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on SH 153 around 1:00 a.m., and when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the 4-year-old […]
Elon Musk's Rocket Spotted All the Way From Wall, Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Last night, you could see Elon Musk's California-launched rocket all the way from Wall, Texas. The skies were relatively clear and dark when the SpaceX Falcon 9 launched over four dozen Starlink satellites into space. Once the rocket climbed above the relative horizon after launch...
