Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw at the Día de los Muertos celebration at San Antonio's Hemisfair
Thousands convened at Hemisfair this weekend for its 10th annual Día de los Muertos celebration, called one of the United States' Seven Best Fall Festivals by National Geographic. The event included a multi-band live music bill headlined by Los Lobos, a procession, a fashion show, poetry readings, food, shopping...
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
tpr.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio's Muertosfest
People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
KSAT 12
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Here's how S.A. celebrated the 10th annual Día de los Muertos event at Hemisfair Park
The two-day event is free and open to the public
San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares scares up a win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
This is the fourth reality show competition — and first win — for Mijares since her 2016 Food Network debut.
flicksandfood.com
Holiday Fun You Won’t Want to Miss at This Beautiful River Walk Hotel
Holiday Fun for November at this Hotel, Thompson San Antonio, are Sure to Delight Everyone. The first holiday fun event at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is their Cosmic Night at The Moon’s Daughters, which takes place whenever a full moon lands each month, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for November’s Beaver Moon. The second full moon of fall was named the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes because of how active beavers are in mid-fall as they prepare for winter. Hotel guests and the public can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster. The cosmic coaster adds a flair of entertainment where guests will have the chance to scan a QR code, receive a prompt to think of questions, followed by unique insights, and conclude with a positive affirmation. The Moon’s Daughters is the best way to experience the full moon overlooking San Antonio’s skyline!
Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most-read stories covered restaurant openings, a lawsuit and the potential sale of a North Main staple.
Golden Star Cafe celebrates 90th anniversary on San Antonio's Westside
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour came to San Antonio's Alamodome
Iconic rock and pop performer Elton John brought his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to San Antonio's Alamodome on Saturday night, and the fans were there for it. Some even donned the sparkly sunglasses and feather boas that were John's '70s trademarks. The tour, which will include nearly 330 stops...
VIA apologizes for 'extraordinary' delays to Elton John's San Antonio show
Many experienced major traffic delays downtown.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
KTSA
Three teens shot during chase on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting on the Northeast side. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 4:15 Sunday afternoon near a Walmart on Walzem Road. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call and found two teenaged victims...
San Antonio Current
27 San Antonio restaurants perfect for weekday lunches
For San Antonians who spend their workweek at the office, it's easy to get in a lunchtime rut. During that hour-long respite from the 9-to-5 workday, we often find ourselves eating the same thing over and over out of convenience. But it doesn't have to be that way. San Antonio...
