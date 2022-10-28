ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
flicksandfood.com

Holiday Fun You Won’t Want to Miss at This Beautiful River Walk Hotel

Holiday Fun for November at this Hotel, Thompson San Antonio, are Sure to Delight Everyone. The first holiday fun event at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is their Cosmic Night at The Moon’s Daughters, which takes place whenever a full moon lands each month, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for November’s Beaver Moon. The second full moon of fall was named the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes because of how active beavers are in mid-fall as they prepare for winter. Hotel guests and the public can enjoy live music, insight from a tarot card reader, and a specialty cocktail paired with a cosmic coaster. The cosmic coaster adds a flair of entertainment where guests will have the chance to scan a QR code, receive a prompt to think of questions, followed by unique insights, and conclude with a positive affirmation. The Moon’s Daughters is the best way to experience the full moon overlooking San Antonio’s skyline!
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
KTSA

Three teens shot during chase on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting on the Northeast side. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 4:15 Sunday afternoon near a Walmart on Walzem Road. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call and found two teenaged victims...
San Antonio Current

27 San Antonio restaurants perfect for weekday lunches

For San Antonians who spend their workweek at the office, it's easy to get in a lunchtime rut. During that hour-long respite from the 9-to-5 workday, we often find ourselves eating the same thing over and over out of convenience. But it doesn't have to be that way. San Antonio...
