Las Vegas, NV

nationalhogfarmer.com

First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas

Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion

In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Chairman of the Board is Back in Las Vegas in Frankly, Frank

The Chairman of the Board is Back in Las Vegas in Frankly, Frank. The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (www.ModernVegas.com) is proud to announce the opening of its latest resident show, Frankly Frank, an intimate tribute to Sinatra the man and his music; starring Gary Anthony opens November 6, 2022, at 5:30 pm and will perform Sunday-Thursday at 5:30 pm for an indefinite residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas

Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Party at Resorts World's venues this Halloween in Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas invites visitors to go down the rabbit hole this month as part of its “Wonder World” program, in which several of the resorts property’s more iconic venues transform into various locales from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. (And some feature characters from the book.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
azbigmedia.com

Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Who takes the Las Vegas stage for a two-date concert

It’s been nearly 50 years since The Who played the final gig of its last tour as a full-time band. There would be reunions and celebrations that would bring singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend together in the subsequent years, but The Who Hits Back! Tour, which concludes in Las Vegas with two weekend dates, is something fans have never experienced before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

The Top 17 THINGS TO DO in LAS VEGAS in 2023

They call it “Vegas” “Sin City” and the “gambling mecca” of the not-so-wild west. Vegas is the epicenter for all things party-related, not to mention the ostentatious and unique. You’ll have an endless supply of top things to do in Las Vegas no matter how long you’re staying. Vegas is also the closest international airport to nearby top attractions in nature such as the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, and Death Valley. Here are the best things to see and do while in Las Vegas, Nevada!
LAS VEGAS, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Mead, CA USA

We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Thanksgiving Menus – Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and More Round Out Thanksgiving at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino

Thanksgiving Menus from Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and Market Place Buffet Round Out Thanksgiving Feasts at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces food and beverage specials, select spa offerings and entertainment for the month of November 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV

