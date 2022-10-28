Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
nationalhogfarmer.com
First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
Woman Escorted Out of Haunted Museum: Told "It's Not Safe For You In Here"
This is Zac Bagan's tourist spot in Las Vegas.
Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
vegas24seven.com
The Chairman of the Board is Back in Las Vegas in Frankly, Frank
The Chairman of the Board is Back in Las Vegas in Frankly, Frank. The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (www.ModernVegas.com) is proud to announce the opening of its latest resident show, Frankly Frank, an intimate tribute to Sinatra the man and his music; starring Gary Anthony opens November 6, 2022, at 5:30 pm and will perform Sunday-Thursday at 5:30 pm for an indefinite residency.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
Investigating the paranormal side of Las Vegas
Las Vegas is filled with millions of people with stories to tell, but it would seem there might also be some lost souls who once called Las Vegas home before death -- and they have some stories to tell, too.
whatnowvegas.com
Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Party at Resorts World's venues this Halloween in Las Vegas
Resorts World Las Vegas invites visitors to go down the rabbit hole this month as part of its “Wonder World” program, in which several of the resorts property’s more iconic venues transform into various locales from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. (And some feature characters from the book.)
Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
azbigmedia.com
Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Who takes the Las Vegas stage for a two-date concert
It’s been nearly 50 years since The Who played the final gig of its last tour as a full-time band. There would be reunions and celebrations that would bring singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend together in the subsequent years, but The Who Hits Back! Tour, which concludes in Las Vegas with two weekend dates, is something fans have never experienced before.
cohaitungchi.com
The Top 17 THINGS TO DO in LAS VEGAS in 2023
They call it “Vegas” “Sin City” and the “gambling mecca” of the not-so-wild west. Vegas is the epicenter for all things party-related, not to mention the ostentatious and unique. You’ll have an endless supply of top things to do in Las Vegas no matter how long you’re staying. Vegas is also the closest international airport to nearby top attractions in nature such as the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, and Death Valley. Here are the best things to see and do while in Las Vegas, Nevada!
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
vegas24seven.com
Thanksgiving Menus – Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and More Round Out Thanksgiving at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino
Thanksgiving Menus from Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and Market Place Buffet Round Out Thanksgiving Feasts at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces food and beverage specials, select spa offerings and entertainment for the month of November 2022.
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Holocaust survivor gets rid of Yeezy inventory in Las Vegas store
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A son of a Holocaust survivor is clearing out the inventory of Yeezys from his Las Vegas pawn shop, all in response to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments and social media posts. The shoes can retail for more than $700; Max Pawn, in contrast, sold...
