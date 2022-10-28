ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Events of Monday, October 31, 2022

Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. 6 PM to 8 PM. Kiwanis Park, corner of N. Elm Avenue and Blakely Street, Jackson. Please join us on Halloween Night for our Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. We will be handing out candy, cider and Hinkley’s donuts to Trick-or-Treaters starting at 6 pm until we run out of donuts. This lighted, landscaped park features a playground, a picnic shelter, grills & restrooms.
Jackson Halloween Saturday 10-29-22 | Photo Gallery

Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween Bash, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Children’s Halloween Concert, and Soirée Macabre Art Show 2022. 10-29-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween...
Lansing Donut Shops for Celebrating National Donut Day

Who has time to cook a gourmet breakfast anymore…and let’s get real, our kids would prefer the junk anyway. We want options that are fast, convenient, and delicious. We need donuts! If your family is anything like mine, donuts are a must whether it’s a quick grab on the way to school (remember those days?) or a fun weekend treat. I also happen to know this Friday is National Donut Day and don’t think there is any excuse better than that to treat yourself and your family. We are surrounded by great Lansing donut shops for the cake donut lover or the fritter fanatic like myself.
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
Spread Some Love! Adopt at the Capital Area Humane Society

Each week, we have the Capital Area Humane Society in to the radio station to chat about animals that are available for adoption. I am one thousand percent behind the mission of the C.A.H.S. and the mission is this:. To promote the humane treatment of companion animals through protection, placement,...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!

If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
