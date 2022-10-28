Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, October 31, 2022
Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. 6 PM to 8 PM. Kiwanis Park, corner of N. Elm Avenue and Blakely Street, Jackson. Please join us on Halloween Night for our Annual Halloween Party at Kiwanis Park. We will be handing out candy, cider and Hinkley’s donuts to Trick-or-Treaters starting at 6 pm until we run out of donuts. This lighted, landscaped park features a playground, a picnic shelter, grills & restrooms.
Halloween events underway in Lansing
Halloween is on Monday, but celebrations are already underway in Lansing.
jtv.tv
Jackson Halloween Saturday 10-29-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween Bash, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Children’s Halloween Concert, and Soirée Macabre Art Show 2022. 10-29-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Jackson Halloween Saturday, including Grand River Farmers Market, Jackson YMCA Halloween Event, Ella’s Halloween...
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Animal Shelter holding bake sale & adoption event
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – The community is welcome to come get a sweet treat and a fur-ever friend this weekend!. The Genesee County Animal Shelter is holding a bake sale and adoption event on October 29th. The event is from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. A raffle giveaway will...
momcollective.com
Lansing Donut Shops for Celebrating National Donut Day
Who has time to cook a gourmet breakfast anymore…and let’s get real, our kids would prefer the junk anyway. We want options that are fast, convenient, and delicious. We need donuts! If your family is anything like mine, donuts are a must whether it’s a quick grab on the way to school (remember those days?) or a fun weekend treat. I also happen to know this Friday is National Donut Day and don’t think there is any excuse better than that to treat yourself and your family. We are surrounded by great Lansing donut shops for the cake donut lover or the fritter fanatic like myself.
Fox17
A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday night
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile." The bilingual movie, with parts in English and Zomi, premiered Friday night at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge. "This is a very...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
Good Neighbors: Owner of Lillian's gives back to the community
This week's Good Neighbor started a store in the Lansing Mall named Lillian’s. She has been giving back to the community for nearly 30 years, and there have been plenty of challenges along the way.
Spread Some Love! Adopt at the Capital Area Humane Society
Each week, we have the Capital Area Humane Society in to the radio station to chat about animals that are available for adoption. I am one thousand percent behind the mission of the C.A.H.S. and the mission is this:. To promote the humane treatment of companion animals through protection, placement,...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
awesomemitten.com
Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!
If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Springport’s Hotel Tavern is a ‘meat and potato kind of bar’
SPRINGPORT, MI – Owning a restaurant and bar is something Dana Hatt has wanted to do for most of her life, and now she and her husband Mark Hatt are living out her dream at Springport’s Hotel Tavern. Growing up, Dana and her family would go to restaurants...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Lansing?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Lansing has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
1 shot overnight in downtown East Lansing
Officers are still investigating the incident as the case is currently ongoing.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
WILX-TV
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
