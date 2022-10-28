Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say […]
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Headstone for 5-year-old boy found in suitcase now bears his name
SALEM, Ind. – His final resting place is nameless no more. This week, Indiana State Police announced they’d solved a months-long mystery regarding the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County. And while the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan remains under investigation, his headstone finally has a […]
Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
WTHI
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
WLKY.com
Rest in peace: Name of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase added to Indiana headstone
SALEM, Ind. — When Cairo Jordan was found dead in southern Indiana woods several months ago, his identity was unknown. The rural Washington County community wanted to honor his memory, so they had him buried in a local cemetery and erected a headstone. Now that his identity was revealed...
witzamfm.com
Burn Ban Lifted In Dubois County
Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the Burn Ban effective today October 31, 2022. A reminder the only thing that is legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products; all other waste should be recycled. Take all precautions...
Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman in southern Indiana
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman from southern Indiana. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs...
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
beckersspine.com
All in the family: Dr. William Polio joins father, brother at Kentucky orthopedic practice
William Polio, MD, is joining Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Dr. William Polio's brother, Joseph A. Polio, MD, and his father, Joseph L. Polio, MD, both work at the practice, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. William Polio specializes in shoulder,...
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
104.1 WIKY
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
wevv.com
Owensboro's Trail of Treats event back after two year hiatus
Owensboro's annual Trail of Treats event was back in action Thursday in downtown Owensboro. Over 60 different business turned out to set up booths and decorations for the family friendly event. This year was the first year back for the event, after Covid-19 forced them to take a two year...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
witzamfm.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
vincennespbs.org
Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
UPDATE: Henderson Police investigating homicide on Carter Drive
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson are investigating a death in the 2300 block of Carter Drive as a homicide. Police say they were dispatched to the address just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive laying in front of the residence. Henderson Police identified the man as 33-year-old Darrell Hayes. […]
