Maude Hoyle, age 91, of the Estatoe Community, went home to be with the Lord and gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at the home of her daughter. A native of Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Florence Willis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Millard Hoyle; two sons: Billy “Bo” Hoyle and Johnny Hoyle; her son-in-law, Butch Pittman and a great-granddaughter, Angelina Manuel.

SPRUCE PINE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO