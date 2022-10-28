Read full article on original website
Keyshawn Wilder, Shenandoah, Jr., Defensive Back
Wilder, a junior from Baltimore, Md., had one of the most prolific days for a defensive back in Shenandoah and ODAC history in helping the Hornets to a 45-0 shutout on Averett University on Saturday. Wilder, who registered four solo tackles against the Cougars, intercepted four passes and blocked a first quarter field goal attempt to help SU post its third shutout of the season. The four interceptions tie SU's school record. He is the sixth player in ODAC history to record four interceptions, with the last occurrence in 2009 by former Guilford College safety Jordan Nelson against Catholic University. The blocked kick came on a 42-yard attempt with 3:57 on the first quarter clock and Shenandoah leading 7-0. Wilder corralled his first interception at the outset of the second quarter when he jumped in front of a pass at the SU 34-yard line. An illegal block penalty wiped out a 51-yard return to the AU 5-yard line. Wilder took the ball away a second time with under 3:30 to go in the first half. He left his coverage responsibility and stepped in front of the intended target to haul in throw. He returned it 17 yards to the AU 30-yard line to set up a Hornets TD pass on the next play. Wilder's third interception ended Averett's first possession of the second half. This time, the pass went off the hands of the AU receiver with Wilder diving to snare the deflected ball at the Shenandoah 38-yard line. Wilder's final takeaway came three plays into the fourth quarter. Deep in SU territory, the AU quarterback rolled left and loft a pass for the end zone, but Wilder went up with one hand and hauled it in. He came out of the end zone four yards, which the SU offense turned into a 96-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. For the season, Wilder now leads the ODAC with five interceptions. He has made 42 tackles including 31 solo stops. He has two blocked kicks to go with a pair of pass breakups.
Cumberland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Oct. 28 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield earn victories
UNITY REED 25, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell each scored two touchdowns in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Moore finished the game 19 of 25 for 259 yards and no interceptions. Campbell ran 17 times...
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 31 – November 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal. McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for...
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
Virginia school bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation's capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip.
“Doc” Antle scheduled for court in Frederick County
Frederick County Court online documents have Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle scheduled for a circuit court jury trail Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Safari Owner became embroiled in the Tiger King scandal and series released by Netflix back in 2020. Antle faces several counts of...
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Apple yield ample; harvest behind schedule due to labor shortages
Fall weather often leads to people craving seasonal favorites made with local apples – apple cider, apple pie and apple dumplings to name a few. And the good news is, Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp,...
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high school
Page County Sheriff, Chad Cubbage - October 29, 2022~ PCSO Facebook page. Luray, Va. — On the morning of Saturday, October 29, local town, county and state law enforcement agencies conducted active shooter training drills at Luray High School, in Page County.
Middletown secures property for preservation
Middletown announced the purchase and preservation of better than 20 acres of property. At Middletown’s First Street location Mayor Harbaugh announced the purchase of 20 acres of land by Middletown from the Bernstein Foundation on Oct. 27. The land was purchased with the intention of preserving the property. The...
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party
Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from a Va. pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County, Virginia, farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C.,...
