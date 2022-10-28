Wilder, a junior from Baltimore, Md., had one of the most prolific days for a defensive back in Shenandoah and ODAC history in helping the Hornets to a 45-0 shutout on Averett University on Saturday. Wilder, who registered four solo tackles against the Cougars, intercepted four passes and blocked a first quarter field goal attempt to help SU post its third shutout of the season. The four interceptions tie SU's school record. He is the sixth player in ODAC history to record four interceptions, with the last occurrence in 2009 by former Guilford College safety Jordan Nelson against Catholic University. The blocked kick came on a 42-yard attempt with 3:57 on the first quarter clock and Shenandoah leading 7-0. Wilder corralled his first interception at the outset of the second quarter when he jumped in front of a pass at the SU 34-yard line. An illegal block penalty wiped out a 51-yard return to the AU 5-yard line. Wilder took the ball away a second time with under 3:30 to go in the first half. He left his coverage responsibility and stepped in front of the intended target to haul in throw. He returned it 17 yards to the AU 30-yard line to set up a Hornets TD pass on the next play. Wilder's third interception ended Averett's first possession of the second half. This time, the pass went off the hands of the AU receiver with Wilder diving to snare the deflected ball at the Shenandoah 38-yard line. Wilder's final takeaway came three plays into the fourth quarter. Deep in SU territory, the AU quarterback rolled left and loft a pass for the end zone, but Wilder went up with one hand and hauled it in. He came out of the end zone four yards, which the SU offense turned into a 96-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. For the season, Wilder now leads the ODAC with five interceptions. He has made 42 tackles including 31 solo stops. He has two blocked kicks to go with a pair of pass breakups.

