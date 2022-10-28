Read full article on original website
akronschools.com
Honor For Ellen McWilliams-Woods
Akron Public Schools is pleased to share the recent announcement that our recently retired Chief Academic Officer, Ellen McWilliams-Woods, has been selected as this year’s LifeChanger Capstone Award winner. Ellen is receiving a $3,000 cash prize to share with our district as well as national recognition. LifeChanger is a...
akronschools.com
Food Drive 2022 - Jennings CLC
The Builder's Club at Jennings CLC will be holding a Food Drive for Good Neighbors Pantry this November. Collection will be for two weeks: November 7 - 18, 2022. Canned food will be collected during homeroom. The homeroom that brings in the most canned/non-perishable food for donation will get a...
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Akron?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Akron's holiday events.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
spectrumnews1.com
Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store
CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Farm and Dairy
4 Bedroom home on 1.2 an acre, and misc.
Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. byoung@kikocompany.com and Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474.
cityofmentor.com
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
akronschools.com
Volleyball
The Litchfield Lady Argos Volleyball team played a hard fought match against the Hyre Hawks and came up just a little short in their quest for another city title. Congratulations on a great year, Argos, and for representing our school well!
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise
Continuing in a long line of news articles reporting on a fact that should scare anti-gun rights Democrats to their core, the Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting that gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women. From the article:
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
Issue 24 supporters say City of Cleveland lied, disrupt Mayor's announcement
Mayor Justin Bibb may have thought it was going to be a day of celebration for Cleveland but instead was tested and accused of breaking promises.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Akron?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Police: Trespassers fought with students at Shaw HS
Three males who fought with several Shaw High School students this week were trespassing, school officials told FOX 8.
