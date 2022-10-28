ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

akronschools.com

Honor For Ellen McWilliams-Woods

Akron Public Schools is pleased to share the recent announcement that our recently retired Chief Academic Officer, Ellen McWilliams-Woods, has been selected as this year’s LifeChanger Capstone Award winner. Ellen is receiving a $3,000 cash prize to share with our district as well as national recognition. LifeChanger is a...
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Food Drive 2022 - Jennings CLC

The Builder's Club at Jennings CLC will be holding a Food Drive for Good Neighbors Pantry this November. Collection will be for two weeks: November 7 - 18, 2022. Canned food will be collected during homeroom. The homeroom that brings in the most canned/non-perishable food for donation will get a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store

CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
MENTOR, OH
akronschools.com

Volleyball

The Litchfield Lady Argos Volleyball team played a hard fought match against the Hyre Hawks and came up just a little short in their quest for another city title. Congratulations on a great year, Argos, and for representing our school well!
LITCHFIELD, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Report: Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise

Continuing in a long line of news articles reporting on a fact that should scare anti-gun rights Democrats to their core, the Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting that gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women. From the article:
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
PEPPER PIKE, OH

