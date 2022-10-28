In the current trading session, Cloudflare Inc.’s (NET) stock is trading at the price of $55.73, a gain of 0.69% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -74.86% less than its 52-week high of $221.64 and 43.04% better than its 52-week low of $38.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.71% below the high and +21.83% above the low.

19 HOURS AGO