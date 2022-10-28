In the current trading session, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) stock is trading at the price of $22.13, a fall of -0.18% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -68.35% less than its 52-week high of $69.93 and 85.81% better than its 52-week low of $11.91. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.13% below the high and +37.30% above the low.

19 HOURS AGO