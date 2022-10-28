A share of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) closed at $0.07 per share on Friday, down from $0.08 day before. While Digital Brands Group Inc. has underperformed by -15.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBGI fell by -98.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.64 to $0.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.26% in the last 200 days.

19 HOURS AGO