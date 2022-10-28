In the current trading session, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) stock is trading at the price of $0.60, a gain of 1.04% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -95.56% less than its 52-week high of $13.58 and 21.90% better than its 52-week low of $0.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.29% below the high and +21.41% above the low.

19 HOURS AGO