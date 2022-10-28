In the current trading session, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) stock is trading at the price of $3.72, a gain of 1.50% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -89.43% less than its 52-week high of $35.23 and 9.88% better than its 52-week low of $3.39. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.31% below the high and +9.00% above the low.

19 HOURS AGO