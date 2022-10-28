In the current trading session, IAMGOLD Corporation’s (IAG) stock is trading at the price of $1.46, a gain of 1.39% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -61.27% less than its 52-week high of $3.77 and 58.68% better than its 52-week low of $0.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.56% below the high and +46.50% above the low.

19 HOURS AGO