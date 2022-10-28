In the current trading session, fuboTV Inc.’s (FUBO) stock is trading at the price of $3.68, a gain of 1.80% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -89.50% less than its 52-week high of $35.10 and 58.97% better than its 52-week low of $2.32. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.78% below the high and +7.29% above the low.

19 HOURS AGO