westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Next step toward Highland Park Improvement Club rebuild
Our photo is from Trick or Trees at Highland Park Corner Store on Saturday, an event the co-presenting Highland Park Improvement Club would likely have hosted at their own site if not for the fire that shut it down almost a year and a half ago. We stopped to ask what’s new with the work toward rebuilding since this update last spring, and found out the next Town Hall to talk about it is happening soon – Thursday, November 10th. They’ve hired a contractor, and hope to submit the plan for permits in February. One topic of the upcoming Town Hall will be “new funding opportunities”; community contributions remain vital. The time and other details of the November 10th Town Hall will be announced shortly; if you’re not on the HPIC email list, keep an eye on hpic1919.org (and here on WSB too).
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, more Hallo-weekend events, and what else is up for your Sunday
Fall’s biggest festival is hours away. That tops the first part of our Sunday list – events from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 am-5 pm, rain or shine, it’s the return of the full in-person festival including business trick-or-treating – look for merchants with black/orange balloons. The festival is closing streets in addition to the regular Farmers’ Market closure, so California is closed Oregon to Edmunds, and SW Alaska is closed between 42nd and 44th. Key schedule points:
westseattleblog.com
What to see on Halloween night, and more on our West Seattle Monday list
(Photo by Jeff Jones, from Sunday’s ‘Witches and Warlocks Paddle’ off Seacrest) Tonight’s the night! We have a two-part reminder list again today – first, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT TRICK OR TREATING: We compiled a list of local Teal...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 traditions returning
Though we’re not past Halloween yet, we’ve been receiving announcements about holiday-season events, including these two:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Eastridge Church will again give away turkeys and bags of groceries on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. One change this year: They’ll go back to a walk-up distribution. This starts at 9 am Saturday, November 19, outside the church at 4500 39th SW and goes until the hundreds of turkeys/grocery bags are gone. Between West Seattle and the church’s main campus in Issaquah, they expect to serve 1,500 people.
westseattleblog.com
TASTY WAY TO HELP: West Seattle High School PTSA teaming with Dream Dinners-West Seattle
Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), longtime leader in meal prep, can save you kitchen time any time of year, but that’s especially valuable going into the busy holiday season. You can get in on a deal right now that will also help local students. The West Seattle High School PTSA benefits if you pick up three Dream Dinners family-size meals at the times below. $10 of the total $60 cost will be donated!
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Massage Envy closes at Westwood Village
Thanks for the tip. A letter posted on the door confirms that Massage Envy has closed at Westwood Village, after 9 1/2 years; Saturday was its last day in operation. The letter from the local franchisee says in part, “Unfortunately, the pandemic and economic conditions have overcome us, and we have to close our doors permanently,” with their 10-year franchising agreement concluding. The letter advises clients who have memberships to expect a message from the parent company, and that their membership can be used for services at other Massage Envy locations.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENE: Firefighters visit Our Lady of Guadalupe’s littlest learners
Just might be the most adorable Halloween scene of the day. Sent by Our Lady of Guadalupe School:. Firefighters from Station 37 paid a visit today to Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Early Learning Center. Students and dalmatians (teachers) all enjoyed the visit on this festive Halloween day!. Station 37...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: A sight you don’t need to worry about
(Photos by David Hutchinson) From a distance, if you saw those dark protrusions offshore, you might have wondered if they were orcas. If you watched for a while and noticed they didn’t seem to be moving, you might fear something worse. Someone in fact called Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Friday afternoon, worried what they were seeing was a dead whale. Nope – “a small group of California Sea Lions thermoregulating,” explains David Hutchinson of SSMMSN. Here’s a closer look:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Here’s what was being filmed at Camp Long Friday, and West Seattle Stadium Saturday
John October 29, 2022 (5:37 am) Masters of ‘mumblecore,’ the Duplass Brothers , welcome to the Northwest. Jimmie G October 29, 2022 (4:30 pm) Mark Duplass was in Safety Not Guaranteed, filmed on either Vashon or Bainbridge, with a scene shot at what is now Parliament in Admiral. He was also in Your Sister’s Sister, which was filmed on Vashon or Bainbridge. Dude does a lot of Seattle shoots for kid from Louisiana. Love their work.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Trick or Trees party in Highland Park
It’s the only trick-or-treating event where you can get free trees (up to four per Seattle property!) as well as candy: Trick or Trees is happening outside the Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), including a closed half-block of SW Kenyon south of the store:. Along...
