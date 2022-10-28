After a national search, Reinhardt University has a new vice president of advancement: Johnson Bowles, the university announced. As the VPA, Bowles leads Reinhardt’s development and fundraising efforts and serves as the vice president over marketing and communications. “We are pleased to welcome Johnson Bowles to our campus community,” Reinhardt President Mark Roberts said in a statement. “Her congenial personality and deep experience in advancement work and marketing communications will...

