Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrolDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boosting pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?Brittany Anas
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Colorado to offer more rebates for e-bikesDavid HeitzColorado State
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
denverite.com
Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom
Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Growing pains: As Broomfield builds out, officials eye infill, redevelopment
Colorado’s youngest and fastest-growing county is smack in the middle of coming-of-age growing pains. The city and county of Broomfield’s population grew by roughly 32% from 2010 to 2020, according to the state demography office, from 56,000 residents to 74,000 residents. While that growth is expected to slow over the next decade, state officials predict that another 19,000 people will be added to Broomfield’s population by 2030.
broomfieldleader.com
Magnolia Road opens first cannabis dispensary in Broomfield
Broomfield’s first cannabis dispensary opened this week for business on W. Midway Boulevard by Highway 287. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta called the opening of Magnolia Road a “momentous occasion.”. In 2012, 56% of Broomfield voters approved Proposition 64, Castriotta noted. “It was the City Council that prevented them from...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Colorado’s best dive bar has been identified, study reveals
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
denverite.com
Some units at these Green Valley Ranch apartments will remain ‘permanently affordable’ for locals
Alice Price needed a bigger, more accessible and more affordable place to live. She’s the guardian of her grandchildren and recently had some health issues, so her two-bedroom apartment on the second floor in Aurora, wasn’t cutting it. But finding a place, an affordable place, is not an...
9News
3 dead at northeast Denver apartment
Police are still working to determine how the three men died. They said there is no threat to the public.
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?
An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024, the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall
It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
denverite.com
A developer kind of proposed demolishing the Gart Family’s Washington Park mansion
The palatial estate of the sports-retail dynasty the Gart Family, at 300 S. York St., went on sale in June for $7.9 million. As potential buyers consider putting in an offer on the 9,899-square-foot mansion that sits on two acres, they are also looking at possibly using the land for new development.
Colorado woman says she also fell victim to an Uber scam
An Uber driver scam is making the rounds in Colorado. A Morrison woman says she fell victim to the scam less than a week ago.
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing cheeseburgers and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai restaurant...
