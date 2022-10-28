ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
siouxlandproud.com

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER

ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Community Policy