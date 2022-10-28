Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Council To Hear Updates On Discussion Items, Possible Action On Negotiating Price Of Ameritas Parcels
WAYNE – Several updates along with a discussion item will be addressed during the Tuesday evening regularly scheduled Wayne City Council meeting. From the council chambers inside City Hall, the November 1 meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. More updates will be brought to the attention of council on...
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
waynedailynews.com
Certifications Of Distress Warrants To Be Issued, Updates Provided During Tuesday Commissioners Meeting
WAYNE – A lighter agenda has been posted for the first of two regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meetings in the month of November. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, the Tuesday morning meeting will begin at 9 a.m. County Treasurer, Tammy Paustian will address the certification...
siouxlandproud.com
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Officials investigating car seen floating in Missouri River
Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
siouxlandnews.com
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City one number off of jackpot prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot continues its huge climb, now at an estimated $1 billion for Monday’s drawing on Oct. 31st. That grand prize is the second-largest in the game's history and is getting closer to Powerball’s record jackpot amount of $1.586 billion. A Sioux...
Officials searching for Sioux City smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Sioux City Journal
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
Sioux City Police Department identifies Westside shooting victims
waynedailynews.com
Watkins Earns NSIC Offensive Player Of The Week, Wayne State Receiving NCAA DII Votes
WAYNE – For the second time in the past four weeks, senior running back Anthony Watkins from Wayne State College recorded over 100 yards rushing which led to league recognition. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Watkins was named Monday morning as the Offensive Player of the...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Sioux City Fire Rescue looking for answers after car fire
A vehicle fire in Sioux City has authorities scratching their heads.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
kscj.com
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
Fatal west side shooting suspect taken into custody
An investigation was launched on Saturday after officials responded to shots fired in Sioux City.
waynedailynews.com
WSC Volleyball Secures Five-Set Victory, Conclude Regular Season Home Schedule At 11-0
WAYNE – A perfect regular season home schedule was put to the test for #3 Wayne State College on Saturday. From Rice Auditorium, the Wildcats welcomed in Upper Iowa University during Hall of Fame Day. For just the third time this season, WSC has gone to five sets and...
