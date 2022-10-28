Read full article on original website
feastmagazine.com
Union Loafers announces expansion in collaboration with Union Studio
Fans of the popular sandwich shop and bakery Union Loafers will soon have a new spot to buy its specialty sourdough loaves. In spring 2023, Union Loafers will open a bread shop in collaboration with Union Studio at 1532 Tower Grove Ave. Union Loafers will keep its café and pizzeria...
nextstl.com
What Should Be: Rail Infrastructure in St. Louis
Once the center of an expansive American railroad system, St. Louis’s Union Station held the title of North America’s largest train station for decades during its height in the early-to-mid-1900s. Reported to average 100,000 daily passengers at times, the station’s colossal popularity was undermined by that of the automobile in a post-war America, meeting a similar fate to the city’s entensive trolley system. With the final train departing from the steal arches of the shed in 1978, this country seemed destined for a car-dominated future. However, 80 years following its peak, an optimistic attitude toward the future of passenger train travel could mean the re-emergence of St. Louis as a central rail hub, with many looking at the possibilities of high-speed travel to connect our cities and commerce. Underwhelming compared to the luxurious Union Station, Amtrak’s current setup in the “Gateway Station” near Clark and 14th streets represents the afterthought that is the current state of commuter rail in our state and region. To combat this, I propose a contemporary multimodal transportation hub that would prepare this city for the future of domestic travel. This is St. Louis Central Station.
Yes, the Exorcist House in St. Louis is Real and Don’t Go There
There is a house in St. Louis that has some of the most famous history in regards to paranormal happenings. While it is a very real place, you really should not go there and I'll explain why. First, a brief history. The movie "The Exorcist" was based on real exorcisms...
photonews247.com
The Expo at Forest Park St. Louis Construction
The Expo at Forest Park is a two-building project that is currently under construction in the Skinker DeBaliviere Neighborhood founded in 1908. The plans include almost 300 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail. This video is a visual update of the construction and the progress of The Expo at...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri
Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
Missouri Mansion With 18-Car Garage 'Filled With Lamborghinis' For Sale
See 'enchanting' photos here.
Got a joke? Why St. Louis trick-or-treaters might be asked so on Halloween
Thousands of trick-or-treaters will soon dress up around the St. Louis region and go door-to-door looking to score some tasty treats. But they might need to earn it with their sense of humor.
Remembering Michael F. Neidorff Memorial event taking place Sunday afternoon
The Neidorff Family is hosting an event for hundreds of people on Sunday, October 30.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Developer plans new Negro Leagues Baseball museum; Centene offloads office space
Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.
A city in Missouri is in the Top 5 Best Sandwich Cities in the US
Nothing beats a good sandwich. And if you are a sandwich lover (like myself) then there is a city in Missouri you gotta spend some time in. A list of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers was created and a city in the Show-Me State is right near the top of the list.
Thieves target business in The Grove
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., police found stolen items from a business in The Grove.
Happy Birthday, Gateway Arch! 57 years since finishing touches
Happy Birthday to the Gateway Arch! Friday marks 57 years since crews put the finishing touches to the St. Louis staple.
Highest-rated bars in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
stlmag.com
A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000
Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
Two downtown break-ins early Monday morning
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., two downtown businesses next door to one another were targeted by burglars.
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
Early Monday shooting in downtown St. Louis leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — Two men were hospitalized with injuries following a double shooting early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Washington Avenue and North 14th Street. A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man...
St. Louis school targeted for eviction has struggled to pay its staff, had tax-exempt status revoked by IRS
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield private school being targeted for eviction by its landlord has also struggled to pay staff members, email messages obtained by the Business Journal show. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 also revoked the nonprofit's tax-exempt status, according to government records. One teacher at Barat...
KMOV
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
