Saint Louis, MO

nextstl.com

What Should Be: Rail Infrastructure in St. Louis

Once the center of an expansive American railroad system, St. Louis’s Union Station held the title of North America’s largest train station for decades during its height in the early-to-mid-1900s. Reported to average 100,000 daily passengers at times, the station’s colossal popularity was undermined by that of the automobile in a post-war America, meeting a similar fate to the city’s entensive trolley system. With the final train departing from the steal arches of the shed in 1978, this country seemed destined for a car-dominated future. However, 80 years following its peak, an optimistic attitude toward the future of passenger train travel could mean the re-emergence of St. Louis as a central rail hub, with many looking at the possibilities of high-speed travel to connect our cities and commerce. Underwhelming compared to the luxurious Union Station, Amtrak’s current setup in the “Gateway Station” near Clark and 14th streets represents the afterthought that is the current state of commuter rail in our state and region. To combat this, I propose a contemporary multimodal transportation hub that would prepare this city for the future of domestic travel. This is St. Louis Central Station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
photonews247.com

The Expo at Forest Park St. Louis Construction

The Expo at Forest Park is a two-building project that is currently under construction in the Skinker DeBaliviere Neighborhood founded in 1908. The plans include almost 300 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail. This video is a visual update of the construction and the progress of The Expo at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri

Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Developer plans new Negro Leagues Baseball museum; Centene offloads office space

Local and state lawmakers are calling on Jefferson City legislators to enact tougher gun safety laws in response to Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri's gun laws currently rank among the least restrictive in the country. In real estate, Missouri's largest public company is continuing to offload office space. Clayton-based health insurer Centene is subleasing large blocks of space amid a shift to more employees working from home. And, a developer is looking to create a new Negro Leagues Baseball museum in St. Louis. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Highest-rated bars in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000

Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
feastmagazine.com

Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family

In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
FLORISSANT, MO

