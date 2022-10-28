Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket seen across New Mexico skies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans all across the state saw a special light in the sky Thursday night. The light turned out to be SpaceX’s launching of Falcon 9 from Vanderberg Space Force Base on the central California coast. The Falcon 9 is the “world’s first orbital...
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
NBC San Diego
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
Digital Trends
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
SFGate
SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base...
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Battery problem prompts NASA to delay launch of polar-orbiting weather satellite
The launch of a polar-orbiting weather satellite and reentry technology demonstration will be delayed more than a week because of a battery problem with the upper stage of their rocket, NASA announced.
International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris
The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
Digital Trends
See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket
SpaceX is working on its most powerful rocket yet, the Starship, a reusable vehicle for carrying both humans and other payloads to the moon and beyond. Recently, the company shared footage of the rocket being stacked at its Starbase development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the eventual first orbital test flight in the next months.
Nasa’s mission to asteroid Psyche rescheduled for fall 2023
Nasa’s delayed Psyche mission to a strange metallic asteroid has been rescheduled to launch sometime in October 2023, the space agency announced on Friday.The Psyche spacecraft was originally scheduled to launch in September, but Nasa put the mission on hold in June after officials realized specialized navigation software being developed by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory would not be ready in time for a 2022 launch window. Nasaannounced the new launch schedule Friday after an investigation by an independent review board into the causes of the delay.“I appreciate the hard work of the independent review board and the JPL-led team toward...
satnews.com
A ‘No Go’ for ULA’s JPSS-2 launch
The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 civilian, polar-orbiting, weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA’s Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) has been delayed due to the need to replace a battery on board the Centaur upper stage of the launch vehicle.
Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.
NORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.
NASA confirms massive meteoroid behind huge Mars crater, earthquake
Scientists at NASA have determined that a large meteoroid strike was the cause of a magnitude 4 earthquake on Mars.
teslarati.com
SpaceX still an option for future Amazon internet satellite launches, says Senior VP
An Amazon executive says that the company could still call on SpaceX to launch some of its Project Kuiper internet satellites after two of the three unproven rockets it purchased announced launch delays days apart. Amazon began work on Project Kuiper in 2018. When SpaceX CEO Elon Musk fired several...
Gizmodo
This High-Tech Cube Will Visit the Asteroid Smashed by NASA's DART Spacecraft
In the aftermath of the astounding plan to move a harmless asteroid with NASA’s DART mission, further science is needed to determine exactly what kind of impact humanity had on the distant Dimorphos. ESA’s Hera mission aims to do just that with its launch in two years, and it will be bringing along a scrappy sidekick in the form of a tiny radar.
