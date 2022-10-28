ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away

Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
TMZ.com

Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef

Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye

Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian condemns Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, stands with Jewish community

Kim Kardashian has added her voice to the growing list of those condemning her ex-husband Kanye West for his recent antisemitic remarks. "The Kardashians" reality star and Skims founder, who was declared legally single in March amid her protracted divorce proceedings with West, said Monday that she stands with the Jewish community amid the rapper's latest verbal assault against it.
thebrag.com

Record label drops Kanye following chain of worrying statements

Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West. Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.
Black Enterprise

Tamika Mallory Blasts Kanye West for Weaponizing Black Culture, ‘Be Quiet & Get Some Real Help’

Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory called out Kanye West for how he’s “weaponized” Black culture to gain support after “losing” Kim Kardashian. Mallory appeared on Fox Soul’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand on Tuesday, where the activist was asked to share her thoughts on the current controversy surrounding Kanye West. Between wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, making anti-semitic statements, and getting his Adidas partnership canceled, Kanye has been the talk of the town.
Variety

Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
Nymag.com

Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian Denounce Kanye West via PR Dinner

If you were outrageously, break-the-internet-level famous and your ex went on an unhinged, antisemitic public tirade, what would you do? If the first thought that popped into your head was quickly release a simple but sincere public statement saying my former partner’s views do not represent my own, you clearly need to spend some time boning up on the teachings of Kris Jenner.
Deadspin

No, Kanye wasn't right — so stop sharing antisemitic hate speech

This is exactly why Kanye West’s recent antisemitic interviews are so dangerous. Ye has over 50 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined. His words carry weight and it’s his failed responsibility to know others would adopt his belief because of his lofted and unworthy celebrity status. At the end of Georgia and Florida’s neutral-field SEC game in Jacksonville, someone projected the statement “Kanye was right about the Jews!” onto the TIAA Bank Field scoreboard.
