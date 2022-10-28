Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
TMZ.com
Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away
Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef
Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye
Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This
“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
Israeli President says he is ‘extremely pleased’ with Kanye West fallout after antisemitic remarks
CNN — Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said he is “extremely pleased” with the “overwhelming reaction” to recent antisemitic comments from rapper and fashion designer Ye, also known as Kanye West. “We’re all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It’s antisemitism, it’s racist,...
What Did Kanye West Say That Was Antisemitic, and Has He Apologized?
The controversial star continues facing backlash, including with business partnerships ending over comments that are widely deemed to be antisemitic.
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian condemns Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, stands with Jewish community
Kim Kardashian has added her voice to the growing list of those condemning her ex-husband Kanye West for his recent antisemitic remarks. "The Kardashians" reality star and Skims founder, who was declared legally single in March amid her protracted divorce proceedings with West, said Monday that she stands with the Jewish community amid the rapper's latest verbal assault against it.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
thebrag.com
Record label drops Kanye following chain of worrying statements
Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West. Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.
Tamika Mallory Blasts Kanye West for Weaponizing Black Culture, ‘Be Quiet & Get Some Real Help’
Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory called out Kanye West for how he’s “weaponized” Black culture to gain support after “losing” Kim Kardashian. Mallory appeared on Fox Soul’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand on Tuesday, where the activist was asked to share her thoughts on the current controversy surrounding Kanye West. Between wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, making anti-semitic statements, and getting his Adidas partnership canceled, Kanye has been the talk of the town.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’
Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
Kardashian Sisters Address Kanye West's Antisemitism After Nazi Rally In Los Angeles
Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian have publicly expressed their support for the Jewish community in text-based Instagram images addressing Kanye West’s recent string of antisemitic interviews with Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and Piers Morgan. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” wrote Kim Kardashian...
Nymag.com
Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian Denounce Kanye West via PR Dinner
If you were outrageously, break-the-internet-level famous and your ex went on an unhinged, antisemitic public tirade, what would you do? If the first thought that popped into your head was quickly release a simple but sincere public statement saying my former partner’s views do not represent my own, you clearly need to spend some time boning up on the teachings of Kris Jenner.
Deadspin
No, Kanye wasn't right — so stop sharing antisemitic hate speech
This is exactly why Kanye West’s recent antisemitic interviews are so dangerous. Ye has over 50 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined. His words carry weight and it’s his failed responsibility to know others would adopt his belief because of his lofted and unworthy celebrity status. At the end of Georgia and Florida’s neutral-field SEC game in Jacksonville, someone projected the statement “Kanye was right about the Jews!” onto the TIAA Bank Field scoreboard.
