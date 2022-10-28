ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
The Independent

Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight

A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
travelnoire.com

Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage

A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
The Independent

Andes plane crash survivors have ‘no regrets’ over resorting to cannibalism

Survivors of the 1972 Andes flight disaster have “no regrets” over resorting to cannibalism to fend off death long enough to be rescued. Uruguayan Air Force flight 57 – a chartered trip from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Santiago in Chile carrying an amateur rugby team – ploughed into the Andes mountains not far from the Chilean border on 13 October that year. At the aircraft’s helm was an inexperienced co-pilot who had wrongly believed the flight had reached Curicó, Chile, and began the its premature descent into Pudahuel Airport. At this point, the plane was actually some 40 miles away...
mailplus.co.uk

Lock your doors to stop migrants sneaking inside

RESIDENTS in Dover are being told to lock their doors to stop runaway Channel migrants slipping into homes to demand money, phones and getaway cars. In an extraordinary letter, Dover district council warned tenants at a retirement complex to take security ‘precautions’ after a panicking young Albanian walked from the beach into a lone woman’s flat and hid in her bedroom this weekend.
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
102.5 The Bone

Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM

Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
BBC

Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant

A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...

