‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight
A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
travelnoire.com
Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage
A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
Andes plane crash survivors have ‘no regrets’ over resorting to cannibalism
Survivors of the 1972 Andes flight disaster have “no regrets” over resorting to cannibalism to fend off death long enough to be rescued. Uruguayan Air Force flight 57 – a chartered trip from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Santiago in Chile carrying an amateur rugby team – ploughed into the Andes mountains not far from the Chilean border on 13 October that year. At the aircraft’s helm was an inexperienced co-pilot who had wrongly believed the flight had reached Curicó, Chile, and began the its premature descent into Pudahuel Airport. At this point, the plane was actually some 40 miles away...
Ukrainian troops discover traumatised bear cowering in a private zoo after Russian soldiers fled city leaving the neglected beast in 'terrible condition'
Ukrainian troops have found a trapped bear in 'terrible condition', deserted by Russian forces after the liberation of the key town of Lyman on Sunday. Soldiers found the animal locked in a small enclosure in a private zoo, surrounded by debris from a nearby exploded shell. The bear has since...
mailplus.co.uk
Lock your doors to stop migrants sneaking inside
RESIDENTS in Dover are being told to lock their doors to stop runaway Channel migrants slipping into homes to demand money, phones and getaway cars. In an extraordinary letter, Dover district council warned tenants at a retirement complex to take security ‘precautions’ after a panicking young Albanian walked from the beach into a lone woman’s flat and hid in her bedroom this weekend.
Man Tries To Kiss Cobra, Gets Bitten in Face Now Battling for Life
Snake expert Jose Louies told Newsweek the snake species does not attack unless provoked and kissing it "crosses the limits."
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM
Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
BBC
Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?
The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
A passenger smoked a cigarette in a plane bathroom and sparked a trash can fire during a flight, airline said
An Israeli passenger smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Friday, per The Times of Israel.
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
BBC
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...
