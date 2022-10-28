Meghan Trainor wants to head back out on tour, and we have Harry Styles to thank. It sounds like the All About That Bass singer might just be all about heading back out on tour. On October 21st, Meghan Trainor released her first album since before the pandemic. The album is titled Takin' It Back. The singer has expressed that she used this album to really find herself and her uniquely iconic voice again. However, now that this exceptional album has been released unto the ears of the world, the star is looking to do even more with it. She recently revealed that she has an interest in returning to the touring life.

10 HOURS AGO