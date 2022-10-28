Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez to Address 2019 AMAs Performance in New Documentary: Here’s What Truly Happened During the Show
Selena Gomez took the stage at the American Music Awards in 2019 after not performing for over two years. However, her set was met with criticism as she didn't sound good at the time. Today, the pop star is ready to face the issue in a new documentary. According to...
musictimes.com
All About That TOUR: Did Harry Styles Inspire Meghan Trainor to Head Back On the Road?
Meghan Trainor wants to head back out on tour, and we have Harry Styles to thank. It sounds like the All About That Bass singer might just be all about heading back out on tour. On October 21st, Meghan Trainor released her first album since before the pandemic. The album is titled Takin' It Back. The singer has expressed that she used this album to really find herself and her uniquely iconic voice again. However, now that this exceptional album has been released unto the ears of the world, the star is looking to do even more with it. She recently revealed that she has an interest in returning to the touring life.
musictimes.com
Bono, Taylor Swift Possible Collaboration? Singers Will 'Talk About It'
After Bono and Taylor Swift's appearance at "The Graham Norton Show," fans are left with a lot to discuss among themselves-one of which is the possibility of the two teaming up for a collaboration song. Talkshow host Graham Norton started off by asking if the U2 frontman if he and...
musictimes.com
Michael Jackson’s Son Doesn’t Believe Harry Styles Is ‘The New King of Pop’; Here’s Why
In August, many fans were enraged after Rolling Stone UK gave Harry Styles the title of the "new king of pop" in their October/November issue. Today, Michael Jackson's son is speaking out and he's revealing what he truly feels about the pop star. Speaking to ET during the Thriller Night...
musictimes.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pushes Back New Album's Release; Drake, 21 Savage the Culprits?
Many fans were surprised last week when news of Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album made rounds online and apparently, many artists were threatened as they decided to push back their release date to not compete with the duo including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The collaborative project was supposed...
musictimes.com
Here's Why Kanye West's Next Concerts Will NOT Be Successful After His Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West's controversial remarks will highly likely affect his future concerts. West's fortunes plummeted after losing several deals, including Adidas, from being the No. 1 richest rapper in the world with a multi-billion net worth. His talent agency, CAA, also dropped him for good because of his confrontational antisemitic comments.
musictimes.com
Indy Yelich ‘Killer’: Lorde’s Sister Releases New Single, Explains the Deep Meaning Behind It
It seems like music runs in Lorde's family as her little sister, Indy Yellich, is making her way into the mainstream music scene by being a recording artist on her own. It all began when she released her debut single last month titled "Threads," and little did fans know that she's been secretly working on creating music for the past four years.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Expected To Be Broke In A Few Months, Continues to Sink Socially Amid Victimizing Himself
Kanye West lost his billionaire title just days after Adidas parted relations with him. However, it is anticipated to fall considerably worse. In fact, Page Six said that the "Donda" rapper might be months away from financial ruin. Kanye West still has a lot of money, but he also has...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Canceled: This Is What A Former Fan Has Done To His $15K Worth of Yeezy Shoes
Kanye West is been receiving a lot of backlash for his hate-filled statements. Several major corporations have now severed connections with the former millionaire due to his anti-Semitic comments. His inflammatory words have harmed not just his attempts with businesses with which he previously worked, but also his fans. In...
musictimes.com
Meek Mill Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album In Hometown, Looks Back At Career [DETAILS]
Meek Mill returns to his roots to celebrate the start of his rap music career. The rapper will hold an anniversary concert in honor of his debut album, "Dreams & Nightmares" in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia native announce the anniversary concert; he also revealed that there will be a lineup...
musictimes.com
Matthew Morrison 'Glee' Character Supposed To Be An Addict, Not Written For Him, Ryan Murphy Says
Were you also a part of the entire generation of Gleeks who wanted to have a teacher like Mr. Schuester in "Glee?" Well, count me in, as Matthew Morrison's portrayal of the emphatic and loving show choir teacher William Michael Schuester has arguably made everyone watching at the time want to be his students.
musictimes.com
Kelly Clarkson Goes Grungy For Halloween: Performs This Soundgarden Song + Rock Star Costume
It seems like Kelly Clarkson has a singular theme for Halloween this year-grungy, spooky rockstar. In celebration of the spooky season, the singer-songwriter hosted her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" dressed in a "ghostly Stevie Nicks" costume. Clarkson sported the signature Stevie Nicks locks, partnered with a tattered white...
musictimes.com
Blue Comeback: Boyband Worried About New Album, Does Not Understand Social Media, Streaming
Since they planned their comeback and newest album, Blue is "still learning" how to negotiate the new music industry. Is the band worried about the success of their new album in this new terrain?. The boy band - comprised of Duncan James, 44, Simon Webbe, 43, Antony Costa, 41, and...
musictimes.com
Justin Timberlake Almost Played This 'Glee' Character, Ryan Murphy Reveals
It has been several since "Glee," the hit TV series premiered its first-ever episode. It has amassed a cult following, and fans can probably say the lines in their sleep-however, the creator of "Glee," Ryan Murphy, dropped a bombshell: Matthew Morrison was not Murphy's first choice to portray Mr. Schuester.
musictimes.com
Drake Gets Sentimental, Reunites With Lil Wayne At Lil WeezyAna Fest
When Lil Wayne introduced the Lil WeezyAna Fest crowd to a "foreigner," they probably did not expect Drake to come on stage and surprise them. The Canadian rapper was well-received by the fans, which made him a bit sentimental and emotional as he shared his experience in New Orleans City, where the music festival was held.
musictimes.com
Drake, 21 Savage Grace Cover Of Vogue Ahead Release of Joint Album
When Drake and 21 Savage announced that they pushed back the release date of their joint album, "Her Loss," they probably did not expect that the rappers would compensate them with something else. Drake, or Champagne Papi to his fans and on Instagram, shared a picture of himself with 21...
musictimes.com
Frankie Jonas 2022: Jonas Brothers Youngest Sibling Wins The Internet With Hilarious Halloween Costume
Did you know that the Jonas Brothers had another brother other than the well-known trio?. Yes, they do! And you might have watched him in one of the group's first few films!. Born on Sept. 28, 2000, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Frankie Nathaniel Jonas, was the fourth son of Denise and Paul Kevin, and the youngest brother of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Has Us Feeling All Kinds of Nostalgia After Posting THIS on Her Instagram
Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
musictimes.com
Florence Pugh, Harry Styles Duet Happening? Actress To Drop an Album, Keen to Become a Singer
Florence Pugh is preparing a solo album release. Prior to becoming a Hollywood megastar, the 'Don't Worry Darling' star used to upload her singing videos to YouTube under the name Flossie Rose.She now thinks she'll do so well in the musid industry - just like Harry Styles?. She had always...
musictimes.com
Diddy 'Highjacked Halloween': Rapper Nearly Got Into A Fight With This Actor
Prior to debuting his Joker costume on the streets of Los Angeles, Diddy shared a video of himself doing the famous-and terrifying-signature Joker laugh. He captioned the video, "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," with a joker and jack-o-lantern emoji. Fans and celebs should have known...
