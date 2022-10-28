ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

All About That TOUR: Did Harry Styles Inspire Meghan Trainor to Head Back On the Road?

Meghan Trainor wants to head back out on tour, and we have Harry Styles to thank. It sounds like the All About That Bass singer might just be all about heading back out on tour. On October 21st, Meghan Trainor released her first album since before the pandemic. The album is titled Takin' It Back. The singer has expressed that she used this album to really find herself and her uniquely iconic voice again. However, now that this exceptional album has been released unto the ears of the world, the star is looking to do even more with it. She recently revealed that she has an interest in returning to the touring life.
musictimes.com

Bono, Taylor Swift Possible Collaboration? Singers Will 'Talk About It'

After Bono and Taylor Swift's appearance at "The Graham Norton Show," fans are left with a lot to discuss among themselves-one of which is the possibility of the two teaming up for a collaboration song. Talkshow host Graham Norton started off by asking if the U2 frontman if he and...
musictimes.com

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pushes Back New Album's Release; Drake, 21 Savage the Culprits?

Many fans were surprised last week when news of Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album made rounds online and apparently, many artists were threatened as they decided to push back their release date to not compete with the duo including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The collaborative project was supposed...
musictimes.com

Here's Why Kanye West's Next Concerts Will NOT Be Successful After His Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West's controversial remarks will highly likely affect his future concerts. West's fortunes plummeted after losing several deals, including Adidas, from being the No. 1 richest rapper in the world with a multi-billion net worth. His talent agency, CAA, also dropped him for good because of his confrontational antisemitic comments.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Canceled: This Is What A Former Fan Has Done To His $15K Worth of Yeezy Shoes

Kanye West is been receiving a lot of backlash for his hate-filled statements. Several major corporations have now severed connections with the former millionaire due to his anti-Semitic comments. His inflammatory words have harmed not just his attempts with businesses with which he previously worked, but also his fans. In...
musictimes.com

Kelly Clarkson Goes Grungy For Halloween: Performs This Soundgarden Song + Rock Star Costume

It seems like Kelly Clarkson has a singular theme for Halloween this year-grungy, spooky rockstar. In celebration of the spooky season, the singer-songwriter hosted her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" dressed in a "ghostly Stevie Nicks" costume. Clarkson sported the signature Stevie Nicks locks, partnered with a tattered white...
musictimes.com

Justin Timberlake Almost Played This 'Glee' Character, Ryan Murphy Reveals

It has been several since "Glee," the hit TV series premiered its first-ever episode. It has amassed a cult following, and fans can probably say the lines in their sleep-however, the creator of "Glee," Ryan Murphy, dropped a bombshell: Matthew Morrison was not Murphy's first choice to portray Mr. Schuester.
musictimes.com

Drake Gets Sentimental, Reunites With Lil Wayne At Lil WeezyAna Fest

When Lil Wayne introduced the Lil WeezyAna Fest crowd to a "foreigner," they probably did not expect Drake to come on stage and surprise them. The Canadian rapper was well-received by the fans, which made him a bit sentimental and emotional as he shared his experience in New Orleans City, where the music festival was held.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
musictimes.com

Drake, 21 Savage Grace Cover Of Vogue Ahead Release of Joint Album

When Drake and 21 Savage announced that they pushed back the release date of their joint album, "Her Loss," they probably did not expect that the rappers would compensate them with something else. Drake, or Champagne Papi to his fans and on Instagram, shared a picture of himself with 21...
musictimes.com

Frankie Jonas 2022: Jonas Brothers Youngest Sibling Wins The Internet With Hilarious Halloween Costume

Did you know that the Jonas Brothers had another brother other than the well-known trio?. Yes, they do! And you might have watched him in one of the group's first few films!. Born on Sept. 28, 2000, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Frankie Nathaniel Jonas, was the fourth son of Denise and Paul Kevin, and the youngest brother of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas.
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

Selena Gomez Has Us Feeling All Kinds of Nostalgia After Posting THIS on Her Instagram

Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Diddy 'Highjacked Halloween': Rapper Nearly Got Into A Fight With This Actor

Prior to debuting his Joker costume on the streets of Los Angeles, Diddy shared a video of himself doing the famous-and terrifying-signature Joker laugh. He captioned the video, "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," with a joker and jack-o-lantern emoji. Fans and celebs should have known...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy