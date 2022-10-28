Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO