4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
musictimes.com
Indy Yelich ‘Killer’: Lorde’s Sister Releases New Single, Explains the Deep Meaning Behind It
It seems like music runs in Lorde's family as her little sister, Indy Yellich, is making her way into the mainstream music scene by being a recording artist on her own. It all began when she released her debut single last month titled "Threads," and little did fans know that she's been secretly working on creating music for the past four years.
musictimes.com
Luke Bryan Breaks Silence After Getting Called Out Online for Doing THIS on Stage
Luke Bryan recently performed in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday and many fans weren't happy with the move he made during the show as online users expressed their dismay on Twitter; what happened?. According to American Songwriter, the country crooner brought out Governor Ron DeSantis in the middle of his show...
musictimes.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pushes Back New Album's Release; Drake, 21 Savage the Culprits?
Many fans were surprised last week when news of Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album made rounds online and apparently, many artists were threatened as they decided to push back their release date to not compete with the duo including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The collaborative project was supposed...
musictimes.com
NLE Choppa Now 2022: Age, Net Worth + Why Rapper Went Viral Over a Mirror Selfie
At the tender age of 20, the budding rapper seems to be very aware of himself and his capabilities. His career can be said to be at a very young stage, but he has already amassed a good net worth. He was recently involved in a controversy concerning his sexuality, but he was quick to clarify his orientation.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Has Us Feeling All Kinds of Nostalgia After Posting THIS on Her Instagram
Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
musictimes.com
Here's Why Kanye West's Next Concerts Will NOT Be Successful After His Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West's controversial remarks will highly likely affect his future concerts. West's fortunes plummeted after losing several deals, including Adidas, from being the No. 1 richest rapper in the world with a multi-billion net worth. His talent agency, CAA, also dropped him for good because of his confrontational antisemitic comments.
musictimes.com
Meek Mill Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album In Hometown, Looks Back At Career [DETAILS]
Meek Mill returns to his roots to celebrate the start of his rap music career. The rapper will hold an anniversary concert in honor of his debut album, "Dreams & Nightmares" in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia native announce the anniversary concert; he also revealed that there will be a lineup...
musictimes.com
'Stranger Things' Musical Avenges Fan Favorite Character In Halloween Off-Broadway Show
"Stranger Things" have taken the whole world by storm after it debuted on Netflix in 2016. Since then the ensemble of actors has been well-received and well-loved by fans all over the world. These include a roster of SAG-winning child actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo, among many others.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Canceled: This Is What A Former Fan Has Done To His $15K Worth of Yeezy Shoes
Kanye West is been receiving a lot of backlash for his hate-filled statements. Several major corporations have now severed connections with the former millionaire due to his anti-Semitic comments. His inflammatory words have harmed not just his attempts with businesses with which he previously worked, but also his fans. In...
musictimes.com
Chrisean Rock Takes Back Allegations Blueface Assaulted Her-What's The Truth?
Fans are left confused and concerned after Chrisean shared a graphic picture of herself bruised and bleeding. In an Instagram Live, she claimed she shared it to protect herself from rapper, Blueface. The internet is well aware of how volatile Rock and Blueface can be, and it might have reached...
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
musictimes.com
Frankie Jonas 2022: Jonas Brothers Youngest Sibling Wins The Internet With Hilarious Halloween Costume
Did you know that the Jonas Brothers had another brother other than the well-known trio?. Yes, they do! And you might have watched him in one of the group's first few films!. Born on Sept. 28, 2000, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Frankie Nathaniel Jonas, was the fourth son of Denise and Paul Kevin, and the youngest brother of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Expected To Be Broke In A Few Months, Continues to Sink Socially Amid Victimizing Himself
Kanye West lost his billionaire title just days after Adidas parted relations with him. However, it is anticipated to fall considerably worse. In fact, Page Six said that the "Donda" rapper might be months away from financial ruin. Kanye West still has a lot of money, but he also has...
musictimes.com
Diddy 'Highjacked Halloween': Rapper Nearly Got Into A Fight With This Actor
Prior to debuting his Joker costume on the streets of Los Angeles, Diddy shared a video of himself doing the famous-and terrifying-signature Joker laugh. He captioned the video, "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," with a joker and jack-o-lantern emoji. Fans and celebs should have known...
musictimes.com
Bono, Taylor Swift Possible Collaboration? Singers Will 'Talk About It'
After Bono and Taylor Swift's appearance at "The Graham Norton Show," fans are left with a lot to discuss among themselves-one of which is the possibility of the two teaming up for a collaboration song. Talkshow host Graham Norton started off by asking if the U2 frontman if he and...
musictimes.com
Drake, 21 Savage Grace Cover Of Vogue Ahead Release of Joint Album
When Drake and 21 Savage announced that they pushed back the release date of their joint album, "Her Loss," they probably did not expect that the rappers would compensate them with something else. Drake, or Champagne Papi to his fans and on Instagram, shared a picture of himself with 21...
musictimes.com
‘Midnights’ vs ‘Harry’s House’: Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Continues to Break Records
Taylor Swift's latest studio album "Midnights" is setting the internet on fire as it became one of the most talked-about records over the past few days , and it even broke Spotify as some fans weren't able to stream the song due to high demand. Today, the pop star officially dethroned her rumored ex-boyfriend for another record.
‘Black Adam’ remains no. 1 box office earner with $27.7 million
“Black Adam” kept its spot atop the box office this weekend, taking in $27.7 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, which opened to $67 million last weekend, once again finished ahead of the...
musictimes.com
'SNL' Mocks Kanye West For Visiting Sketchers HQ: 'Skechers Too Good For Kanye?'
Not only is Kanye West getting slowly shunned by the industry for his antisemitic and other offensive comments, but he is now also getting mocked. "Saturday Night Live" made a parody skit out of the rapper's unannounced visit to Skechers' headquarters by making a fake advertisement. "Here at Skechers, we...
musictimes.com
DH Peligro Dead at 63: Dead Kennedys Drummer Cause of Death Revealed
D.H. Peligro's cause of death has been revealed to the public by his band, Dead Kennedys. On Twitter, Dead Kennedys shared a black and white photo of Peligro while playing the drums. The caption also revealed what led to the drummer's death at the age of 63. "Dead Kennedys' drummer...
