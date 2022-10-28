ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

musictimes.com

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Pushes Back New Album's Release; Drake, 21 Savage the Culprits?

Many fans were surprised last week when news of Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album made rounds online and apparently, many artists were threatened as they decided to push back their release date to not compete with the duo including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The collaborative project was supposed...
musictimes.com

Selena Gomez Has Us Feeling All Kinds of Nostalgia After Posting THIS on Her Instagram

Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Here's Why Kanye West's Next Concerts Will NOT Be Successful After His Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West's controversial remarks will highly likely affect his future concerts. West's fortunes plummeted after losing several deals, including Adidas, from being the No. 1 richest rapper in the world with a multi-billion net worth. His talent agency, CAA, also dropped him for good because of his confrontational antisemitic comments.
musictimes.com

'Stranger Things' Musical Avenges Fan Favorite Character In Halloween Off-Broadway Show

"Stranger Things" have taken the whole world by storm after it debuted on Netflix in 2016. Since then the ensemble of actors has been well-received and well-loved by fans all over the world. These include a roster of SAG-winning child actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo, among many others.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Canceled: This Is What A Former Fan Has Done To His $15K Worth of Yeezy Shoes

Kanye West is been receiving a lot of backlash for his hate-filled statements. Several major corporations have now severed connections with the former millionaire due to his anti-Semitic comments. His inflammatory words have harmed not just his attempts with businesses with which he previously worked, but also his fans. In...
musictimes.com

Chrisean Rock Takes Back Allegations Blueface Assaulted Her-What's The Truth?

Fans are left confused and concerned after Chrisean shared a graphic picture of herself bruised and bleeding. In an Instagram Live, she claimed she shared it to protect herself from rapper, Blueface. The internet is well aware of how volatile Rock and Blueface can be, and it might have reached...
musictimes.com

Frankie Jonas 2022: Jonas Brothers Youngest Sibling Wins The Internet With Hilarious Halloween Costume

Did you know that the Jonas Brothers had another brother other than the well-known trio?. Yes, they do! And you might have watched him in one of the group's first few films!. Born on Sept. 28, 2000, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Frankie Nathaniel Jonas, was the fourth son of Denise and Paul Kevin, and the youngest brother of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas.
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

Diddy 'Highjacked Halloween': Rapper Nearly Got Into A Fight With This Actor

Prior to debuting his Joker costume on the streets of Los Angeles, Diddy shared a video of himself doing the famous-and terrifying-signature Joker laugh. He captioned the video, "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," with a joker and jack-o-lantern emoji. Fans and celebs should have known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Bono, Taylor Swift Possible Collaboration? Singers Will 'Talk About It'

After Bono and Taylor Swift's appearance at "The Graham Norton Show," fans are left with a lot to discuss among themselves-one of which is the possibility of the two teaming up for a collaboration song. Talkshow host Graham Norton started off by asking if the U2 frontman if he and...
musictimes.com

Drake, 21 Savage Grace Cover Of Vogue Ahead Release of Joint Album

When Drake and 21 Savage announced that they pushed back the release date of their joint album, "Her Loss," they probably did not expect that the rappers would compensate them with something else. Drake, or Champagne Papi to his fans and on Instagram, shared a picture of himself with 21...
HeySoCal

‘Black Adam’ remains no. 1 box office earner with $27.7 million

“Black Adam” kept its spot atop the box office this weekend, taking in $27.7 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, which opened to $67 million last weekend, once again finished ahead of the...
musictimes.com

'SNL' Mocks Kanye West For Visiting Sketchers HQ: 'Skechers Too Good For Kanye?'

Not only is Kanye West getting slowly shunned by the industry for his antisemitic and other offensive comments, but he is now also getting mocked. "Saturday Night Live" made a parody skit out of the rapper's unannounced visit to Skechers' headquarters by making a fake advertisement. "Here at Skechers, we...

