Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Shot Dead: Witnesses Share Horrifying Details How Rapper Was Killed [REPORT]
Migos Rapper Takeoff was shot dead in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, commonly known as Takeoff, was fatally shot at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas. According to TMZ, per sources close to the scene, the rapper was gunned down shortly after 2:30 AM...
musictimes.com
Offset Too Quiet After Takeoff Shot Dead? Ex-Migos Member's Silence As Tributes Pour In Raises Eyebrows
Representatives confirmed to the Associated Press that Takeoff, one-third of the group Migos, was slain in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday morning in Houston. While tributes have started to pour in, Offset - Takeoff's cousin and once a member of Migos remains silent. Some fans are starting to raise their eyebrows as to why.
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Expected To Be Broke In A Few Months, Continues to Sink Socially Amid Victimizing Himself
Kanye West lost his billionaire title just days after Adidas parted relations with him. However, it is anticipated to fall considerably worse. In fact, Page Six said that the "Donda" rapper might be months away from financial ruin. Kanye West still has a lot of money, but he also has...
musictimes.com
Mariah Carey is OFFICIALLY Defrosted: The Queen of Christmas Took To Her Twitter at Midnight Posting THIS!
MARIAH CAREY, QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS, HAS MADE HER RETURN. If you've been keeping up with us here at Music Times, we have been closely monitoring the seasonal return of Mariah Carey. The icon, known by all to be the Queen of Christmas, emerges every year, the second Halloween is over, to start spreading her Christmas songs throughout the world. (By, "songs," we are of course referring mostly to the star's timeless bop All I Want for Christmas is You.)
musictimes.com
Another BTS Collaboration: Pharrell Williams and RM of BTS Collaborating on a New Song!
RM of BTS and Pharrell Willaims have announced an upcoming collaboration to the world. Since the world famous, fan-loved, K-pop group BTS announced that they would be disbanding, their followers around the world mourned. However, they were not down for long. Each of the members have been peeling out in different experimental directions, teaming up with various stars to create iconic collaborations. Jungkook and Charlie Puth collaborated to create the now People's Choice Awards nominated Left & Right. Jin and Coldplay collaborated to create the newly released The Astronaut. Now, it sounds like a collaboration between RM and Pharrell Williams is in the works.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Last Wish Before His Horrifying Death Revealed: 'Give Me My Flowers'
Takeoff eerily had his last wish days before he was shot and killed in Houston. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for an interview with Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast. The duo talked about their album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," and shared what they felt after receiving overwhelming success in Migos.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Net Worth 2022: Is Money The Real Reason Why The Miggos Rapper Was Shot Dead?
Takeoff was tragically shot dead on November 1, 2022. He was 28 years old. Takeoff, one-third of the extremely popular rap trio Migos, was reportedly killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley named 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The news was initially reported by TMZ. A fight came...
musictimes.com
Kelly Clarkson Goes Grungy For Halloween: Performs This Soundgarden Song + Rock Star Costume
It seems like Kelly Clarkson has a singular theme for Halloween this year-grungy, spooky rockstar. In celebration of the spooky season, the singer-songwriter hosted her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" dressed in a "ghostly Stevie Nicks" costume. Clarkson sported the signature Stevie Nicks locks, partnered with a tattered white...
musictimes.com
All About That TOUR: Did Harry Styles Inspire Meghan Trainor to Head Back On the Road?
Meghan Trainor wants to head back out on tour, and we have Harry Styles to thank. It sounds like the All About That Bass singer might just be all about heading back out on tour. On October 21st, Meghan Trainor released her first album since before the pandemic. The album is titled Takin' It Back. The singer has expressed that she used this album to really find herself and her uniquely iconic voice again. However, now that this exceptional album has been released unto the ears of the world, the star is looking to do even more with it. She recently revealed that she has an interest in returning to the touring life.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'The Eras' Tour 2023: Dates, Special Guests, Where To Get Tickets?
Staying true to the emerging reports in the past few months, the GRAMMY-winning icon will be back on the road for a one-of-a-kind career-spanning world tour!. Titled "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Swift is set to conquer the North American leg first at the second to third quarter of 2023.
musictimes.com
Meek Mill Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album In Hometown, Looks Back At Career [DETAILS]
Meek Mill returns to his roots to celebrate the start of his rap music career. The rapper will hold an anniversary concert in honor of his debut album, "Dreams & Nightmares" in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia native announce the anniversary concert; he also revealed that there will be a lineup...
musictimes.com
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Show Off Their Hilarious Musical Chops in This Clip from their Upcoming Film 'Spirited'
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are getting ready for their musical Christmas movie, and we are singing with glee!. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are both known for hilarity in their own rights. Reynolds has been known for his sarcasm and whimsy, never shying away from committing to the bit. Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell is also one for fully throwing himself into the joke, leaving him one of the most famous alums of the late night sketch show. Now, these two hilarious minds are teaming up together to create a music-filled, historically set Christmas movie, and it is going to be hilarious.
musictimes.com
Diddy 'Highjacked Halloween': Rapper Nearly Got Into A Fight With This Actor
Prior to debuting his Joker costume on the streets of Los Angeles, Diddy shared a video of himself doing the famous-and terrifying-signature Joker laugh. He captioned the video, "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," with a joker and jack-o-lantern emoji. Fans and celebs should have known...
musictimes.com
The Twittersphere is READY For Mariah Carey's Christmas Season Return
Mariah Carey is trending on Twitter right now, and it is largely on the grounds that Halloween ends tomorrow. There is no question who the Queen of Christmas is. Every year, Mariah Carey emerges from whereever she goes the rest of the year. Choruses of All I Want for Christmas Is You ring through the air until the Christmas season comes to an end and she vanishes until her time comes again. As today is Halloween (happy Halloween!) many firmly stand by the belief that the Christmas season starts tomorrow. With the Christmas season comes Mariah Carey, and the Twittersphere is ready for her.
musictimes.com
Tim Roth's Musician Son Cormac Dead At 25: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed
Cormac Roth, the musician son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, passed away at the age of 25. According to a family statement published on Monday, the musician was a "wild and electrifying ball of fire" whose spirit was "filled with light and goodness." It said, "As wild as he was,...
musictimes.com
Beabadoobee Bio: Get to Know Taylor Swift’s Opening Act for Upcoming ‘The Eras’ Tour
Taylor Swift is set to hit the stage again with her "The Eras" tour starting next year and many fans are looking forward to seeing her perform in stadiums again. Aside from anticipating the pop star herself, many supporters are also excited about the star-studded guest list. According to Billboard,...
musictimes.com
Takin' It Back AND Payin' It Forward: Guess Who is Co-Writing Songs With Jojo Siwa!
Meghan Trainor and JoJo Siwa have been working together on music, and we are decidedly obsessed. When it comes to genuinely good people in the entertainment industry, Meghan Trainor and Jojo Siwa are absolutely at the top of the list. The talented two are not merely unproblematic. They actively use the power and influence that they have to do good to other people. The former Dance Moms star runs a charity dedicated to helping children who are suffering from cancer. The charity is called The Jojo Siwa Childhood Cancer Foundation. This is a beautiful and powerful use of Siwa's celebrity and power.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead, Offset Removed: What's Next For Migos; Where is Quavo?
Police announced that rapper TakeOff died Tuesday after being shot outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. He was 28. TakeOff, also known as Kirsnick Khari Ball, was a member of Migos alongside Quavo and Offset. TakeOff and Quavo, along with roughly 40 others, had just left a private party when gunfire erupted outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. According to the police, the party finished around 1:00 a.m., but the gang gathered outside the bowling alley more than an hour later.
Comments / 0