For Ph.D. candidates and postdocs, the relationship with your supervisor can make or break a career. The onus for a positive and nurturing relationship should fall largely on the senior member. At the same time, supervisors are often overstretched and have their own priorities, which might not perfectly match up with their trainees’. And even the best-intended of supervisors can sometimes miss emerging or specific needs in their advisees. In the end, it is a two-way street, and there are things that early-career researchers can do to make sure they get the attention and resources they need to succeed.

19 HOURS AGO