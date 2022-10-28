ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Woman born in prison and adopted at four tells how an ultrasound photo kept by her dad helps piece together her identity

A woman born in prison, put into foster care at two and adopted when she was four was amazed when she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb.Gifted the “very special” image by her dad, Tiegan Boyens, now 20, says the photo has helped her piece together her identity and begin to understand “the puzzle of who I am”.Growing up, Tiegan, a sociology student from York, always knew she had been adopted, as her loving adoptive mums Maggie, 54, and Anne, 57, talked to her...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best Friend

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. About ten years ago, I attended an event through my job and met a guy named Anthony. We had a great conversation, lots of laughs, and exchanged phone numbers. Later that week, he called me, and we went out. Anthony and I had a connection. Although it was not romantic, it was a great friend connection. We shared our dreams, goals, our stories together. We had fun with each other and just enjoyed each other's company and friendship. We confided in each other about our lives, relationships, jobs, and more. We quickly became close friends.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mary Duncan

“I will leave our baby at the fire station,” threatens new mom when she suspects husband strays

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When my friend Alison had her first baby, a beautiful daughter named Ava, she unfortunately suffered from postpartum depression. She struggled to form a bond with her baby, often passed Ava off to her husband Nate when she didn’t have to nurse her, and escaped from their home as much as she could in the early days. Often she would escape to me and my apartment where she could drink glass after glass of wine while she complained about life before going home and pumping and dumping in shame.
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.
Aabha Gopan

"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Fareeha Arshad

The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other

In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.

