Woman born in prison and adopted at four tells how an ultrasound photo kept by her dad helps piece together her identity
A woman born in prison, put into foster care at two and adopted when she was four was amazed when she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb.Gifted the “very special” image by her dad, Tiegan Boyens, now 20, says the photo has helped her piece together her identity and begin to understand “the puzzle of who I am”.Growing up, Tiegan, a sociology student from York, always knew she had been adopted, as her loving adoptive mums Maggie, 54, and Anne, 57, talked to her...
Woman "Heartbroken" Over Adopted Sister’s Betrayal That Sparked a Family Feud and Led Her to Disinvite Her From Wedding
One out of every 25 US families with children has an adopted child. One woman has an adopted sister that she came to view as her true sister as they grew up together. U/thorwawayyyyyythro created a post to share about her current situation that's left her heartbroken and led to her uninviting her sister to her wedding.
"Blood is thicker than water" Woman gives up adopted daughter because of boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My father’s best friend’s daughter, Katherine, is crazy about babies. Even as a teenager, she would volunteer to sit out of trips and functions to babysit children.
Teacher who divorced her husband after 'falling in love with a woman at church' on why she still has faith despite her Christian school firing her after she came out as gay
A woman who was a devout Christian for decades has spoken about being fired from her job at a religious school after falling in love with a woman she met at church. Sydneysider Steph Lentz, 31, thought her life was going exactly to plan when she married her now ex-husband at 23.
“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best Friend
This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. About ten years ago, I attended an event through my job and met a guy named Anthony. We had a great conversation, lots of laughs, and exchanged phone numbers. Later that week, he called me, and we went out. Anthony and I had a connection. Although it was not romantic, it was a great friend connection. We shared our dreams, goals, our stories together. We had fun with each other and just enjoyed each other's company and friendship. We confided in each other about our lives, relationships, jobs, and more. We quickly became close friends.
"I will make you suffer." A wife was asking for marital support from her seemingly emotionally abusive husband.
A marriage can survive difficult chapters, but it requires two things: mutual respect for the marital vows and commitment to the marriage from both parties. -Dr. Chloe Carmichael.
“I will leave our baby at the fire station,” threatens new mom when she suspects husband strays
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When my friend Alison had her first baby, a beautiful daughter named Ava, she unfortunately suffered from postpartum depression. She struggled to form a bond with her baby, often passed Ava off to her husband Nate when she didn’t have to nurse her, and escaped from their home as much as she could in the early days. Often she would escape to me and my apartment where she could drink glass after glass of wine while she complained about life before going home and pumping and dumping in shame.
Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash
One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other
In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.
I “Quiet Quit” My Marriage, Staying for the Money and for Our Kids, Even Though I Was Miserable
“We need to go to marriage therapy now!” my husband cried out. I’d just told him I was leaving him. He said I’d blindsided him, and demanded we go to marriage therapy right that moment.
Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'
A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
Mom horrified after reading teenage daughter's text messages
Teenagers are easily distracted by things that aren’t rewarding due to the immaturity of their prefrontal cortex, which is the part of the brain that makes plans and decisions. They also find rewards alluring, even if they’re small.
Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Me and my husband dreamt of having the happily-ever-after when we adopted but our daughter tore our family apart
WHEN Pam*, 52, and her husband adopted Becky* in 2016, they dreamed of creating a happy-ever-after for them all. Nothing could have prepared her for the reality of taking in a troubled, neglected child – or the harsh toll it would take on her marriage. Sitting at the kitchen...
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
'Cruel' Woman Horrified After Mom Cuts Her Off for ‘Poor Behavior’
Should parents still finance their children, even once they’re adults?. Times are tough, and economically challenging, especially for younger people. The pandemic made it difficult for younger people to enter the workforce and make a living wage.
