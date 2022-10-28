ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Charles Worsened Rift With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Prince William’s Father Made Damaging Decisions, Royal Expert Claims

By Catherine Armecin
epicstream.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 47

Kathy Sicheneder
2d ago

King Charles does NOT have to cater to his snot nose brat. Harriet made his decision to leave the royals and his family so they owe him nothing. It’s all part of the consequences of his decision

Reply(4)
38
Mnimar
2d ago

Charles should concentrate on his new position as King and protect himself from all the drama concerning Harry and Meghan. People his age don't handle stress too well -- especially when it comes to personal family matters. He needs to accept the fact his relationship with Harry and Meghan may not get better and move on. It's an unfortunate thing to have happened, but life is never perfect. I hope his family in the UK is looking out for him. He needs to be surrounded by people who care for him. And as far as Harry goes, one day he's going to discover that as parents, NONE of us are perfect. And yes -- he too will probably make mistakes raising his children. So he should put his bitterness aside and let all the resentment for his family go before it's too late.

Reply
21
cheeky shiela
2d ago

Anything and everything that they have to live through is their own fault. They walked away from the monarchy and England. Harry gave up his birthright, his family and a country that adored him. Just tossed it to the curb like garbage. And who encouraged him to do so?....who filled his head full of lies? You can't pin any of this on King Charles....he has to do what is best for the country and the family.

Reply
20
Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting

A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
Daily Mail

Joining The Firm? Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles carries out a royal engagement on behalf of the Queen Consort as he represents her at a funeral

Camilla's former husband took up a royal engagement on behalf of the Queen Consort, it can today be revealed. Andrew Parker-Bowles represented the Queen Consort at the funeral of John Bowes-Lyon at the London Oratory on Tuesday. Bowes-Lyon, who died last month aged 80, was a second cousin of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Shows Off Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inside Palace

Queen Camilla Parker Bowles appears to be attempting to mend the ongoing feud between loved ones in new photos released by the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned. In an official portrait shared over the weekend, King Charles' wife was pictured in the Morning Room at Clarence House. The momentous occasion was to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of beloved English children's novel Paddington Bear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy