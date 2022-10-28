King Charles Worsened Rift With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Prince William’s Father Made Damaging Decisions, Royal Expert Claims

King Charles does NOT have to cater to his snot nose brat. Harriet made his decision to leave the royals and his family so they owe him nothing. It’s all part of the consequences of his decision
Charles should concentrate on his new position as King and protect himself from all the drama concerning Harry and Meghan. People his age don't handle stress too well -- especially when it comes to personal family matters. He needs to accept the fact his relationship with Harry and Meghan may not get better and move on. It's an unfortunate thing to have happened, but life is never perfect. I hope his family in the UK is looking out for him. He needs to be surrounded by people who care for him. And as far as Harry goes, one day he's going to discover that as parents, NONE of us are perfect. And yes -- he too will probably make mistakes raising his children. So he should put his bitterness aside and let all the resentment for his family go before it's too late.
Anything and everything that they have to live through is their own fault. They walked away from the monarchy and England. Harry gave up his birthright, his family and a country that adored him. Just tossed it to the curb like garbage. And who encouraged him to do so?....who filled his head full of lies? You can't pin any of this on King Charles....he has to do what is best for the country and the family.
