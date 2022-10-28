ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Liberal think tank unveils proposal to protect elections

The Center for American Progress (CAP) on Monday put forth a new proposal to safeguard U.S. elections by shoring up the fair enforcement of voting laws. The liberal think tank’s draft legislation aims to ensure “consistent and fair enforcement of state voting laws” and prevent “misconduct by rogue state and local election officials” as concerns about election security persist nationwide.

