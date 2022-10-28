Read full article on original website
Supreme Court rejects Turkey's bid to stop US brawl lawsuits
The Supreme Court has rejected Turkey's bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a brawl outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington that left anti-government protesters badly beaten
Supreme Court to hear arguments in university affirmative action suits
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases Monday questioning whether universities can consider an applicant’s race in the admissions process. Challenges to affirmative action admissions policies that have been in place for decades at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University will be heard by the justices.
Liberal think tank unveils proposal to protect elections
The Center for American Progress (CAP) on Monday put forth a new proposal to safeguard U.S. elections by shoring up the fair enforcement of voting laws. The liberal think tank’s draft legislation aims to ensure “consistent and fair enforcement of state voting laws” and prevent “misconduct by rogue state and local election officials” as concerns about election security persist nationwide.
