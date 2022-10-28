Lee Ji Han, one of Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2 participants, is one of the 154 people who died in the Itaewon tragedy on Saturday, October 29. He was 25 years old. Tens of thousands of people gathered on Itaewon's narrow street and alleyways to celebrate the first in-person Halloween after three years. But instead of fan festivities, the supposed-to-be happy event turned into a real horror story, and Lee Jin Han was one of the victims.

9 HOURS AGO