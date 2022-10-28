Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
Now that right there is interesting.
Instagram is down and users are being told their accounts are suspended
Instagram is down as some users are reporting they are unable to access the platform due to their account appearing suspended. In addition, other users are seeing huge follower count drops. The Instagram Communication team posted on Twitter that it’s “aware that some of you are having issues accessing your...
epicstream.com
Lee Ji Han Dead In Itaewon Tragedy: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Lee Ji Han, one of Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2 participants, is one of the 154 people who died in the Itaewon tragedy on Saturday, October 29. He was 25 years old. Tens of thousands of people gathered on Itaewon's narrow street and alleyways to celebrate the first in-person Halloween after three years. But instead of fan festivities, the supposed-to-be happy event turned into a real horror story, and Lee Jin Han was one of the victims.
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly will charge $20 a month as subscription fees
Twitter, under its new CEO, Elon Musk, may begin charging $20 a month as subscription fees from its users who have verified accounts. This is a sharp rise from the $5, and not coughing up this fee will mean that users will lose the coveted blue tick on their profiles, The Verge reported.
