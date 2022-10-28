ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Evicted Creston horses in need of new home

Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
CRESTON, CA
slocity.org

Winter Solstice Native & Indigenous Marketplace Coming Soon to SLO

You’re invited to attend San Luis Obispo’s first Winter Solstice Native and Indigenous Market at Mission Plaza on November 1, 2022 from 1 to 6 p.m. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, community members are invited to come celebrate Indigenous artistry and honor indigenous people’s contributions to our community. There will be over 20 Native and Indigenous regional vendors. The marketplace will take place in the unceded homelands of the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Public advised to be aware of trick-or-treaters on Halloween

– As Halloween creeps closer, the Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood trick-or-treating. “We want our community to have fun on Halloween, and stay safe by making responsible choices,” Paso Robles Police Department, Commander Terry...
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 24-25

Frank Rowland Ragland Jr., age 85, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Joan Platt Norris, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
arroyogrande.org

Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event

On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in “Halloween in the Village” during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Firefighters battle house fire in Nipomo

Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a home on fire on Viejo Road near Sandy Way. The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home...
NIPOMO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA

Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
MORRO BAY, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Daily Californian

What to do for a day in San Luis Obispo

If you want to get out of Berkeley for a day, San Luis Obispo, or SLO, is a great place to escape to. According to Oprah Winfrey, it’s America’s happiest city! You can rent a GIG car for the day and head south for about three and a half hours until you reach it, but the train is also an option. Here’s a guide to SLO based on my trip this past summer.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy