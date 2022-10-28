Read full article on original website
Santa Maria Valley Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos to honor the community’s late loved ones
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley celebrates Dia De Los Muertos this Saturday to honor the community's late loved ones at the 400-600 block of S. McClelland Street. Dia De Los Muertos is a Hispanic and Central American tradition to honor loved ones who have passed on. They...
Evicted Creston horses in need of new home
Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
Local residents express their thoughts on daylight saving time changes
Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy.
Winter Solstice Native & Indigenous Marketplace Coming Soon to SLO
You’re invited to attend San Luis Obispo’s first Winter Solstice Native and Indigenous Market at Mission Plaza on November 1, 2022 from 1 to 6 p.m. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, community members are invited to come celebrate Indigenous artistry and honor indigenous people’s contributions to our community. There will be over 20 Native and Indigenous regional vendors. The marketplace will take place in the unceded homelands of the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe.
Public advised to be aware of trick-or-treaters on Halloween
– As Halloween creeps closer, the Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood trick-or-treating. “We want our community to have fun on Halloween, and stay safe by making responsible choices,” Paso Robles Police Department, Commander Terry...
Death notices for Oct. 24-25
Frank Rowland Ragland Jr., age 85, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Joan Platt Norris, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
SLO County program has given 11,000 free showers to homeless people: ‘It’s been a blessing’
“We’re there on the front line” of homelessness, operations manager Gary Petersen said.
Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event
On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in “Halloween in the Village” during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters battle house fire in Nipomo
Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a home on fire on Viejo Road near Sandy Way. The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA
Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What to do for a day in San Luis Obispo
If you want to get out of Berkeley for a day, San Luis Obispo, or SLO, is a great place to escape to. According to Oprah Winfrey, it’s America’s happiest city! You can rent a GIG car for the day and head south for about three and a half hours until you reach it, but the train is also an option. Here’s a guide to SLO based on my trip this past summer.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released in football
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 9-1 St. Joseph Knights will begin the CIF-Central Section Division 1 football playoffs at home. The Knights will host Clovis East. In D2, Lompoc is at Frontier and Paso Robles is at Sanger. Santa Ynez is on the road in a D3 first round game...
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
