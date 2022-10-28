Read full article on original website
Blosser Ranch Development could introduce "rental-only" housing in Santa Maria
The plans for a giant mixed-use housing development in Santa Maria could bring a solution for people amid a tough housing search.
Anonymous attack ads target Pismo Beach City Council candidate
Two anonymous attack ads targeting Pismo Beach Councilwoman Mary Ann Reiss were recently mailed to voters without the required disclosures in an apparent violation of the law. The first flyer, sent Oct. 13, chastises Reiss for voting for a 20% raise for council members, or $154 a month, while staff was given a 4% raise. On one side of the flyer is “Oink!” On the other side is a picture of a dirty, fat pig eating at a trough full of money.
Paving project to improve SR 246 begins on Monday
Roadwork will result in lane closures on State Route 246 and Highway 1 on Mondays through Thursdays from 8 AM to 4 PM and Fridays from 8 AM to 3 PM.
CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released in football
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 9-1 St. Joseph Knights will begin the CIF-Central Section Division 1 football playoffs at home. The Knights will host Clovis East. In D2, Lompoc is at Frontier and Paso Robles is at Sanger. Santa Ynez is on the road in a D3 first round game...
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crews work quickly but fire heavily damages San Luis Obispo County home
“No one was injured in the blaze,” according to Toni Davis, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $889,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $567,196. The average price per square foot was $364.
Paso Robles Awarded Over $17MM in Transportation Grants
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles was recently recommended for a $13.8 million grant to improve the Niblick Corridor from Creston Road to Spring Street. The project will enhance Niblick’s four lanes while providing separate facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians. The planned improvements include paving, infill...
Firefighters are working to contain the Foxen Fire north of Los Olivos
Fire officials said the flames spread to dry vegetation from debris on fire at the recycling station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event
On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in “Halloween in the Village” during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
Lompoc City Fire Department responds to abandoned car fire
Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Local residents express their thoughts on daylight saving time changes
Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy.
Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police
San Luis Obispo Police arrested four people on possession of burglary tools used to steal catalytic converters during a traffic stop on Phillips and Grove Street just before 4 a.m. Friday morning. The post Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo
A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
Plane bound for SLO airport makes emergency landing on road
The aircraft struck a power line during the forced landing, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt
A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Protect Paso Robles’ children, take a critical look at cannabis
It’s interesting that Becky Zelinski not only chooses to label Ron Cuff’s editorial opposing the further development of the cannabis retail trade in Paso Robles a “fallacious fairy tale,” but further infers that Mr. Cuff’s “dark” intention is to influence the upcoming mayoral race.
