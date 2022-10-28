ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

calcoastnews.com

Anonymous attack ads target Pismo Beach City Council candidate

Two anonymous attack ads targeting Pismo Beach Councilwoman Mary Ann Reiss were recently mailed to voters without the required disclosures in an apparent violation of the law. The first flyer, sent Oct. 13, chastises Reiss for voting for a 20% raise for council members, or $154 a month, while staff was given a 4% raise. On one side of the flyer is “Oink!” On the other side is a picture of a dirty, fat pig eating at a trough full of money.
PISMO BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
arroyogrande.org

Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event

On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in “Halloween in the Village” during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo

A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt

A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Protect Paso Robles’ children, take a critical look at cannabis

It’s interesting that Becky Zelinski not only chooses to label Ron Cuff’s editorial opposing the further development of the cannabis retail trade in Paso Robles a “fallacious fairy tale,” but further infers that Mr. Cuff’s “dark” intention is to influence the upcoming mayoral race.
PASO ROBLES, CA

