Read full article on original website
Related
Local residents express their thoughts on daylight saving time changes
Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy.
Local winery wins ‘Top All-Around Winery’ at international competition
– Hearst Ranch Winery in Paso Robles recently won numerous awards at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo International Wine Competition. Most notably, the winery, a collaboration of Jim Saunders and Steve Hearst, won Top All-Around Winery of the year out of 374 wineries entered. The 13th annual wine...
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
KEYT
CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released in football
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 9-1 St. Joseph Knights will begin the CIF-Central Section Division 1 football playoffs at home. The Knights will host Clovis East. In D2, Lompoc is at Frontier and Paso Robles is at Sanger. Santa Ynez is on the road in a D3 first round game...
Evicted Creston horses in need of new home
Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
aghseagletimes.com
Olivia Lübker: From Denmark to Arroyo Grande
Olivia Lübker (‘23), is new to Arroyo Grande High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Coming from the small island of Fanø, on the west coast of Denmark, she came to Arroyo Grande as part of a foreign exchange program. “With EF… the exchange program that I...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA
Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $889,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $567,196. The average price per square foot was $364.
Public advised to be aware of trick-or-treaters on Halloween
– As Halloween creeps closer, the Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood trick-or-treating. “We want our community to have fun on Halloween, and stay safe by making responsible choices,” Paso Robles Police Department, Commander Terry...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
calcoastnews.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Nipomo
Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a home on fire on Viejo Road near Sandy Way. The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home...
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Two people killed in fiery crash on Highway 1
Two people died and one person suffered critical injuries after a pair of vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County. Shortly after 4 a.m., 22-year-old Kyle Nelson of Goleta was headed northbound on Highway 1 about one mile west of Highway 101 near Goleta at speeds of approxamtly 80 mph when he crossed into the southbound lane in front of a car driven by 19-year-old Jenna Causby of Lompoc, according to the CHP. Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by turning towards the east, resulting in a head-on collision.
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
Federal prosecutor to oversee election in SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A federal prosecutor will be serving as the District Election Officer for seven California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Plane bound for SLO airport makes emergency landing on road
The aircraft struck a power line during the forced landing, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
Plane forced to land due mechanical failure hits power line, fire officials say
The pilot managed to land the plane just 5 miles away from the Santa Maria Airport. No injuries were reported.
Paso Robles Awarded Over $17MM in Transportation Grants
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles was recently recommended for a $13.8 million grant to improve the Niblick Corridor from Creston Road to Spring Street. The project will enhance Niblick’s four lanes while providing separate facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians. The planned improvements include paving, infill...
Comments / 0