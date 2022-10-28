ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

calcoastnews.com

Anonymous attack ads target Pismo Beach City Council candidate

Two anonymous attack ads targeting Pismo Beach Councilwoman Mary Ann Reiss were recently mailed to voters without the required disclosures in an apparent violation of the law. The first flyer, sent Oct. 13, chastises Reiss for voting for a 20% raise for council members, or $154 a month, while staff was given a 4% raise. On one side of the flyer is “Oink!” On the other side is a picture of a dirty, fat pig eating at a trough full of money.
PISMO BEACH, CA
New Times

Pismo Beach ratifies controversial permit tied to City Council member

Clarification: This story was changed to include Scott Newton's comments about his involvement with the Mittry Family Trust. For the second time this year, Pismo Beach City Councilmember Scott Newton is facing criticism from some of his constituents for "jumping ahead of the line" in his efforts to construct a single-family home on Naomi Avenue.
PISMO BEACH, CA
maritime-executive.com

Crowley Wins Deal to Develop California's First Offshore Wind Terminal

After an extensive RFP process, the Port of Humboldt Bay has signed an agreement with Crowley to negotiate terms for the development of a new wind terminal, which will support Northern California's budding floating offshore wind industry. With the recent announcement of the first-ever West Coast wind lease auctions, scheduled for December 6, the region's maritime sector will have new opportunities for power generation, employment and development.
aghseagletimes.com

Olivia Lübker: From Denmark to Arroyo Grande

Olivia Lübker (‘23), is new to Arroyo Grande High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Coming from the small island of Fanø, on the west coast of Denmark, she came to Arroyo Grande as part of a foreign exchange program. “With EF… the exchange program that I...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
slocity.org

Winter Solstice Native & Indigenous Marketplace Coming Soon to SLO

You’re invited to attend San Luis Obispo’s first Winter Solstice Native and Indigenous Market at Mission Plaza on November 1, 2022 from 1 to 6 p.m. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, community members are invited to come celebrate Indigenous artistry and honor indigenous people’s contributions to our community. There will be over 20 Native and Indigenous regional vendors. The marketplace will take place in the unceded homelands of the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 24-25

Frank Rowland Ragland Jr., age 85, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Joan Platt Norris, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
SANTA MARIA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA

Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
MORRO BAY, CA

