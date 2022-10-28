Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Anonymous attack ads target Pismo Beach City Council candidate
Two anonymous attack ads targeting Pismo Beach Councilwoman Mary Ann Reiss were recently mailed to voters without the required disclosures in an apparent violation of the law. The first flyer, sent Oct. 13, chastises Reiss for voting for a 20% raise for council members, or $154 a month, while staff was given a 4% raise. On one side of the flyer is “Oink!” On the other side is a picture of a dirty, fat pig eating at a trough full of money.
Morro Bay City Council and Mayor Candidates 2022 Q&A
MORRO BAY — With three seats on the Morro Bay City Council — Mayor and two council members — up for grabs on Nov. 8, Morro Bay Life sent a half dozen questions about current and future issues to the candidates. Morro Bay Mayoral Candidates Statement and...
Attack ads target Bruce Gibson — and some are funded by DA Dan Dow. Here’s a fact check
Two political action committees are leading a nasty campaign to oust the SLO County supervisor. Gibson called the ads “insinuation, innuendo, and outright lies.”
New Times
Pismo Beach ratifies controversial permit tied to City Council member
Clarification: This story was changed to include Scott Newton's comments about his involvement with the Mittry Family Trust. For the second time this year, Pismo Beach City Councilmember Scott Newton is facing criticism from some of his constituents for "jumping ahead of the line" in his efforts to construct a single-family home on Naomi Avenue.
maritime-executive.com
Crowley Wins Deal to Develop California's First Offshore Wind Terminal
After an extensive RFP process, the Port of Humboldt Bay has signed an agreement with Crowley to negotiate terms for the development of a new wind terminal, which will support Northern California's budding floating offshore wind industry. With the recent announcement of the first-ever West Coast wind lease auctions, scheduled for December 6, the region's maritime sector will have new opportunities for power generation, employment and development.
Local residents express their thoughts on daylight saving time changes
Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. more than a century ago as a way to conserve energy.
What’s that helicopter doing over SLO County? Fly along and see
The Tribune took a ride on a PG&E helicopter flight looking to reduce the county’s fire risk.
aghseagletimes.com
Olivia Lübker: From Denmark to Arroyo Grande
Olivia Lübker (‘23), is new to Arroyo Grande High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Coming from the small island of Fanø, on the west coast of Denmark, she came to Arroyo Grande as part of a foreign exchange program. “With EF… the exchange program that I...
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
slocity.org
Winter Solstice Native & Indigenous Marketplace Coming Soon to SLO
You’re invited to attend San Luis Obispo’s first Winter Solstice Native and Indigenous Market at Mission Plaza on November 1, 2022 from 1 to 6 p.m. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, community members are invited to come celebrate Indigenous artistry and honor indigenous people’s contributions to our community. There will be over 20 Native and Indigenous regional vendors. The marketplace will take place in the unceded homelands of the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe.
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
Paso Robles Awarded Over $17MM in Transportation Grants
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles was recently recommended for a $13.8 million grant to improve the Niblick Corridor from Creston Road to Spring Street. The project will enhance Niblick’s four lanes while providing separate facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians. The planned improvements include paving, infill...
Death notices for Oct. 24-25
Frank Rowland Ragland Jr., age 85, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Joan Platt Norris, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
Paving project to improve SR 246 begins on Monday
Roadwork will result in lane closures on State Route 246 and Highway 1 on Mondays through Thursdays from 8 AM to 4 PM and Fridays from 8 AM to 3 PM.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Santa Maria Roadway
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed an aircraft was forced to land due to a mechanical failure in Santa Maria on Saturday. Around 4:00 p.m., crews arrived in the 2600 block of Clark Road and discovered a single engine Beechcraft Bonanza on the roadway about five miles from the Santa Maria Airport.
Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank
A man from Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles. The post Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA
Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Thursday evening at 6:14 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
