14news.com
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
wevv.com
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
witzamfm.com
Connie L. Meyer, age 61, of Jasper
Connie L. Meyer, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Connie was born in on July 20, 1961, to Orville and Henrietta (Wigand) Voegerl. She married Kenneth L. Meyer on May 18, 1985, in Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2019.
vincennespbs.org
Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
witzamfm.com
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:33 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville. He was born July 20, 1947, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Garland and Catholine (Noel) Perry; and married Barbara Kendall on July 25, 1981, in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Robert served his country with the United States Army, being stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Giessen, Germany. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. He enjoyed playing games, attending his annual Scott School class reunions and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Perry, who passed away on January 10, 2016; and two brothers, Charles and William Perry.
witzamfm.com
Delays and Supply Chain Problems Effect Jasper Project
Jasper- Downton Jasper continues their first quadrant construction. Workers have been on scene since the first week of June constructing the waterline and then moving onto the northeast quadrant in July. The original goal was to have two of the four quadrants completed by this Thanksgiving, but material shortages and delayed arrivals have pushed the beginning of quadrant two, which is the northwest portion, back to the beginning of 2023.
beckersspine.com
All in the family: Dr. William Polio joins father, brother at Kentucky orthopedic practice
William Polio, MD, is joining Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Dr. William Polio's brother, Joseph A. Polio, MD, and his father, Joseph L. Polio, MD, both work at the practice, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. William Polio specializes in shoulder,...
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
WBKO
Ohio County Author Wins International Award
OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
WTHI
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
witzamfm.com
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2022. Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture, Howard treasured the opportunity to travel to see all the beautiful parts of our country. He remembered every interstate, highway, and small country road, as well as, every city, small town and person he met along the way. He also worked on the family farm, Katterhenry Farms LLC, for his entire life. Howard is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Helen Katterhenry.
wdrb.com
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the also of many morbid myths.
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police: Loogootee Hardware Store collapses
A hardware store in Central Indiana collapsed over the weekend. Indiana State Police say this was at the Greenwell Hardware Store in Loogootee. We're told there were no injuries reported.
Tecumseh girls volleyball storms on after semi-state victory
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh girls volleyball team is on their way to State after taking down Indianapolis Lutheran at Jasper High School. The Braves beat their opponent 3 sets to 0, and will now move on to face the winner between Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Southwood. Tecumseh will compete in the IHSAA […]
