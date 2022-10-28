Read full article on original website
Related
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses Oz, citing Fetterman’s ‘lack of transparency’
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board on Sunday endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race. The editorial board cast Oz as a moderate who would stand up to the far-right while raising concerns about Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s medical transparency after he experienced a stroke just before the state’s primary. “Mr.…
Comments / 0