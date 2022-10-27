Have dinner with the big guy himself and take in the views of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS during Dinner with Santa, an all-new, family-friendly event series. The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself – Santa Claus. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises festive fun and togetherness amidst the Zoo’s wildly unique seasonal setting, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Dinner with Santa hosted in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant includes a delicious holiday buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO