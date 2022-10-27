ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces Promotions

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit OKC) has promoted three staff members within the organization:. Maryam Kari was promoted from Digital Marketing Manager to Senior Digital Marketing Manager. This past year, she successfully spearheaded the newly redesigned VisitOKC.com, MeetinOKC.com and OKCsports.org, as well as managed the launch of the Modern Frontier Attractions Pass. Kari’s social media campaigns consistently perform above the targeted goal, and her tenacity to stay in front of social media trends shows through on all of Visit OKC’s channels.
EXPERIENCE THE WIDE-EYED WONDERMENT OF OKC ZOO’S SAFARI LIGHTS WITH NEW DINNER WITH SANTA SERIES

Have dinner with the big guy himself and take in the views of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS during Dinner with Santa, an all-new, family-friendly event series. The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself – Santa Claus. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises festive fun and togetherness amidst the Zoo’s wildly unique seasonal setting, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Dinner with Santa hosted in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant includes a delicious holiday buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa.
