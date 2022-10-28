ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Rough Gas Storage Facility in UK Reopens

Centrica has announced the reopening of the UK’s Rough gas storage facility. The storage facility completed “significant” engineering upgrades over the summer and commissioning over early autumn, Centrica revealed, adding that work done at the site so far means that Rough is operating at around 20 percent of its previous capacity this winter.
eenews.net

$30B of profits renews Big Oil’s clash with White House

The two biggest U.S. oil and gas companies reported over $30 billion in combined earnings Friday, touching off another round of debate about the actions of domestic energy producers. President Joe Biden and the head of Exxon Mobil Corp. engaged in a long-distance verbal spat over the third-quarter results while...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
CNBC

Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
The Independent

Investors wait to find out how falling oil price hit BP’s summer

Falling oil prices hit Shell in the third quarter of the year, but investors will want to see for themselves on Tuesday whether BP will also post massive profits regardless.Experts are definitely expecting a bumper performance from the oil giant, with profits set to have more than doubled from last year.It would be a strong performance, meaning an expected underlying replacement cost profit – a measure that BP likes to use – of £6.14 billion, compared to just over £3.3 billion a year earlier.But in some ways, the result would be a slowdown. The company reported just under £8.5 billion...
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
WASHINGTON STATE
rigzone.com

Norway Now Comfortably Europe's Top Gas Supplier

Norway is now comfortably Europe's number one gas supplier with more than 25 percent of market share. — Norway’s position as Europe’s number one oil and gas producer has grown in prominence since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s what a new BofA Global Research report noted,...
rigzone.com

Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines

Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Oil giants rake in record profits as energy prices remain high

Oil companies are reporting surging profits as energy prices remain elevated.Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.7 billion in net income, a nearly $2 billion increase from its second quarter. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double what it brought in during the year-ago period.In August, President Joe Biden said "Exxon made more money than God this year." The president's rebuke came a month before Exxon Mobil booked what was then an unprecedented $17.8 billion profit in the second quarter. In its most recent quarter...
TEXAS STATE
energynow.ca

UAE targets clean projects at 50% of energy mix by 2050

CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates aims to increase the share of clean energy projects to 50% of its overall energy mix by 2050, state news agency WAM cited its energy minister as saying on Sunday. Suhail al-Mazrouei also said the Gulf state would start revising...
US News and World Report

For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam

(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
US News and World Report

Quotes: Russia's Nabiullina on Rates, Inflation, Oil and Banks

(Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and deputy governor Alexei Zabotkin gave a news conference after the central bank left its key rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Friday. The central bank officials spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. NABIULLINA ON DECISION...

