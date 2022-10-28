Canada’s government is making it harder for foreign state-owned companies to pursue deals that target critical minerals in the resource-rich country. “Significant transactions by foreign state-owned enterprises from Canada’s critical minerals sectors will only be approved as of likely net benefit on an exceptional basis,” Canada’s federal government said Friday in a statement. Such deals could also give the government “reasonable grounds to believe that the investment could be injurious to Canada’s national security,” it said.

2 DAYS AGO