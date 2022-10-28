Read full article on original website
energynow.ca
‘Money for Free’: Critics Warn Proposed Alberta Well Cleanup Plan a Royalty Giveaway
EDMONTON — Critics fear Alberta’s new United Conservative premier is preparing to bring in a program that would use billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded royalty breaks to subsidize energy companies to fulfil their legal duty and clean up old wells. The so-called RStar proposal, developed by an industry...
energynow.ca
WATCH: Custom Incinerators Designed and Built In Canada
Over 300 locations around the world use Ketek’s Cyclonator Incinerators, which are manufactured to customer specifications at our fabrication plant in Edmonton, AB, Canada. Our incinerators, also known as thermal oxidizers, are used in dozens of communities, oilfields, mining operations, hospitals and military facilities. As a result, transportation costs and risks associated with handling hazardous materials are reduced or eliminated.
energynow.ca
Canada Raises Hurdles for Foreign Deals Targeting Critical Minerals
Canada’s government is making it harder for foreign state-owned companies to pursue deals that target critical minerals in the resource-rich country. “Significant transactions by foreign state-owned enterprises from Canada’s critical minerals sectors will only be approved as of likely net benefit on an exceptional basis,” Canada’s federal government said Friday in a statement. Such deals could also give the government “reasonable grounds to believe that the investment could be injurious to Canada’s national security,” it said.
energynow.ca
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
OTTAWA — The federal environment minister is calling out Canada’s oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change. Steven Guilbeault says the country’s major oil players have promised to do something about greenhouse gas emissions, but instead have funnelled most of their record-breaking profits to shareholders.
