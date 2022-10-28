Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Defense Stifles Trojans
BOULDER — Colorado women's volleyball closed out homecoming weekend, taking down No. 24 USC in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20) here Sunday afternoon to earn its third-ever victory over Southern Cal in program history. The Buffaloes (15-7, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated the Trojans (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) after recording 10...
CUBuffs.com
No. 7 Cardinal Top Buffs
STANFORD, Calif. – Colorado was unable to overcome a late first-half goal, and No. 7 Stanford added a second in the Cardinal's 2-0 decision over the Buffaloes at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium on Sunday. Colorado drops to 8-7-4 overall and 2-6-2 in the Pac-12 Conference. Stanford keeps its Pac-12...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Rally Falls Short Vs. Arizona State
BOULDER — Colorado cut a 22-point deficit down to eight in the final quarter Saturday night, but couldn't complete the rally as the Buffaloes dropped a 42-34 decision to Arizona State at Folsom Field. The Buffs, who recorded their highest point total of the season, fell to 1-7 overall...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Vs. Arizona State: Quick Facts & Figures
COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12) vs. ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) BOULDER — Colorado coach Mike Sanford is hoping for a little "Folsom Magic" when the Buffaloes square off with Arizona State in a 5:30 p.m. game at Folsom Field. Sanford saw what Folsom could produce in...
CUBuffs.com
Golfers Tie For Fourth in Hawai'i
LAHAINA, Maui — The University of Colorado men's golf team saved its best for last to close out the fall portion of its 2022-23 season, as the Buffaloes recorded their best single round team score in over five years here Sunday to finish in a fourth place tie in the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational.
CUBuffs.com
Colorado Tops Nebraska In Exhibition
BOULDER- Colorado led from the start, never looking back, in a 72-61 exhibition win against Nebraska, Sunday afternoon at the CU Events Center. Colorado handled their long-time rival on both sides of the ball, and avenged a loss to Nebraska in an exhibition game that took place a year ago.
CUBuffs.com
Colorado-Arizona State Notes
Records. The Sun Devils now lead the series by a 10-3 margin (4-2 in Boulder) and 8-3 in night games … In 107 Homecoming games, the Buffaloes are now 65-37-5 … The Buffs are now 24-33-1 when wearing all black uniforms, 3-22 when wearing black helmets (and 0-10 in both looks) … Colorado is now 3-5 under interim head coaches (1-1 under Mike Sanford).
CUBuffs.com
Buffs WR Tyson Delivers Big Plays
BOULDER — Colorado wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is making a name for himself this season. The Buffaloes' true freshman had a career-best five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown Saturday and also added an 88-yard punt return for a score in CU's 42-34 loss to Arizona State. "I...
Comments / 0