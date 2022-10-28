ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

CUBuffs.com

Buffs Defense Stifles Trojans

BOULDER — Colorado women's volleyball closed out homecoming weekend, taking down No. 24 USC in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20) here Sunday afternoon to earn its third-ever victory over Southern Cal in program history. The Buffaloes (15-7, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated the Trojans (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) after recording 10...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

No. 7 Cardinal Top Buffs

STANFORD, Calif. – Colorado was unable to overcome a late first-half goal, and No. 7 Stanford added a second in the Cardinal's 2-0 decision over the Buffaloes at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium on Sunday. Colorado drops to 8-7-4 overall and 2-6-2 in the Pac-12 Conference. Stanford keeps its Pac-12...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Rally Falls Short Vs. Arizona State

BOULDER — Colorado cut a 22-point deficit down to eight in the final quarter Saturday night, but couldn't complete the rally as the Buffaloes dropped a 42-34 decision to Arizona State at Folsom Field. The Buffs, who recorded their highest point total of the season, fell to 1-7 overall...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Vs. Arizona State: Quick Facts & Figures

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12) vs. ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) BOULDER — Colorado coach Mike Sanford is hoping for a little "Folsom Magic" when the Buffaloes square off with Arizona State in a 5:30 p.m. game at Folsom Field. Sanford saw what Folsom could produce in...
TEMPE, AZ
CUBuffs.com

Golfers Tie For Fourth in Hawai'i

LAHAINA, Maui — The University of Colorado men's golf team saved its best for last to close out the fall portion of its 2022-23 season, as the Buffaloes recorded their best single round team score in over five years here Sunday to finish in a fourth place tie in the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational.
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Tops Nebraska In Exhibition

BOULDER- Colorado led from the start, never looking back, in a 72-61 exhibition win against Nebraska, Sunday afternoon at the CU Events Center. Colorado handled their long-time rival on both sides of the ball, and avenged a loss to Nebraska in an exhibition game that took place a year ago.
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Colorado-Arizona State Notes

Records. The Sun Devils now lead the series by a 10-3 margin (4-2 in Boulder) and 8-3 in night games … In 107 Homecoming games, the Buffaloes are now 65-37-5 … The Buffs are now 24-33-1 when wearing all black uniforms, 3-22 when wearing black helmets (and 0-10 in both looks) … Colorado is now 3-5 under interim head coaches (1-1 under Mike Sanford).
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs WR Tyson Delivers Big Plays

BOULDER — Colorado wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is making a name for himself this season. The Buffaloes' true freshman had a career-best five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown Saturday and also added an 88-yard punt return for a score in CU's 42-34 loss to Arizona State. "I...
BOULDER, CO

