5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Election 2022: Early voting starts today. Who is on the ballot in Central NY?
Voters across Central New York and New York state can start going to the polls for early voting today to pick representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. We have compiled a complete list of candidates and propositions below. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and...
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
wamc.org
Early voting begins in New York state this weekend
Early voting for the midterm election begins this weekend in New York. With races this year for governor, Congress and the state legislature, New Yorkers can vote early through Sunday, November 6th. Dutchess County Board of Elections Commissioner Erik Haight says early voting sites may differ from where people typically...
wrvo.org
Early voting begins Saturday in New York
Early voting kicks off this weekend and runs through November 6. Polls in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oswego and Onondaga counties open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is preparing for high voter turnout as early voting begins for the 2022 midterm elections. “We'll be prepared for...
Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier
Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: Important races and dates in New York
NEW YORK - Voters in New York will soon head to the polls or mail in their absentee ballots to weigh in on several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. In addition to races that could shift the balance of power in the U.S. Congress, New Yorkers are voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state senators, state assembly members, ballot measures, and other local and special contests.
The Jewish Press
FL Gov. DeSantis Stumping for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin in Long Island
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Long Island on Saturday to stump for New York’s GOP gubernatorial candidate and Congress member Lee Zeldin, the NY Post reported. DeSantis was set to appear 7:30 pm at a “Get Out the Vote” rally Saturday evening at Zeldin’s campaign headquarters....
Meet Brandon Williams: An outsider fights for Central NY seat in Congress
The TV ad from a Democratic political group gets right to the point, telling Central New Yorkers why they shouldn’t vote for Brandon Williams, a Republican candidate for Congress. “Wall Street banker Brandon Williams owns a fancy truffle farm,” the announcer says. “Not exactly Central New York. Brandon Williams...
New York State Senator Caught on ‘Hot Mic’ Accidentally
Things are going 'downhill'. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand welcomed President Biden as he got off Air Force One yesterday in New York. Schumer was caught on a hot mic talking to President Biden admitting something. Now, it was not anything that...
USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York
Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
DEC Announces Leftover Deer Management Permits Available Nov. 1
NYS- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that remaining Deer Management Permits (DMPs) New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov.1. Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the...
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Bradford County School Gets $ to Buy Clean Buses
A school district in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is among 400 school districts across the U.S. getting federal money to buy clean school buses. Governor Tom Wolf says the Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises will get two-point-seven-six million dollars to buy seven buses. 11 districts in the commonwealth are receiving...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor
Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
localsyr.com
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
NewsChannel 36
Witches of the Southern Tier Perform in Pulteney Park
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Witches of the Southern Tier performed in Pulteney Park Saturday evening to show off their Halloween spirit. The group is comprised of women from across the Southern Tier and diverse backgrounds. We’re from all different ethnicities, all different backgrounds as well. We have doctors, we...
