Will the Miami Dolphins trade for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb by Tuesday deadline?
MIAMI GARDENS — On the eve of his first trade deadline as an NFL head coach, Mike McDaniel refused to feed into rumors or hypotheticals. McDaniel, coming off his fifth win of the season, played down his role ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, making sure his focus remains solely on the Dolphins’ upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ...
Vikings seeing the benefit of leadership change in 6-1 start
Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks, two defensive starters for the Minnesota Vikings, didn't hold back with teammates or reporters regarding the unceremonious endings to their tenures with the
Cardinals can salvage season if they take care of business vs. Seahawks, Rams and 49ers
It’s put up or shut up time for the Arizona Cardinals. After falling to 3-5 following their 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, they are in a precarious situation with not much of a margin for error. They know it and they want their fans to know that they know it. “I think...
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain with the matchup tied 1-1. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be much better. The washout was...
Hornets' Final Injury Report Against The Kings
The Charlotte Hornets have finalized their injury report for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
