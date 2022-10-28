ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will the Miami Dolphins trade for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb by Tuesday deadline?

MIAMI GARDENS — On the eve of his first trade deadline as an NFL head coach, Mike McDaniel refused to feed into rumors or hypotheticals. McDaniel, coming off his fifth win of the season, played down his role ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, making sure his focus remains solely on the Dolphins’ upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ...
MIAMI GARDENS

