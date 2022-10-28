The 2023 standard deduction amounts are out. While it will be quite a while before you have to file your 2023 tax return, it's always a good idea to be thinking ahead when it comes to taxes. For many people, the standard deduction is one of the key factors in calculating their ultimate tax bill. That's because it's typically the largest deduction on millions of tax returns each year, and it can determine whether or not you even have to file a return.

