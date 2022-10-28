Read full article on original website
Justin Long Confirms Vince Vaughan’s ‘Dodgeball 2’ Idea: Just Need to Get Ben Stiller ‘on Board’
Justin Long is ready to duck, dip, dive, and dodge when it comes to convincing Ben Stiller to star in a “Dodgeball” sequel. The “Barbarian” actor confirmed that former co-star Vince Vaughn is spearheading an idea for a follow-up film featuring the rivalry between Average Joe’s Gym and Globo Gym. However, after the flop of “Zoolander 2,” Stiller is hesitant to revisit the beloved 2004 sports comedy. “Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben [Stiller] is a little…what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little...
The 19 Best (and Cheesiest) Holiday Movies to Stream This Year
Do you feel that? The crisp breeze in the air? Can you smell the sharp scent of pine cones and evergreen trees? It’s (nearly) the holiday season, so hoop-de-do! In our opinions, it’s never too early to start watching festive films and spirited specials—there are way too many classics and new holiday movies combined to get through in just December alone. Our suggestion: Start in November. Now. Get cracking.If you thought there weren’t any new classics headed to the Christmas movie canon this year, you’re wrong. There are so many on the way!A Christmas Carol will be rebooted approximately 87...
