Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick
After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Ford Truck Just Broke Towing and Payload Records
Find out which Ford truck is breaking all the towing and payload records, some of which were set by itself. The post 1 Ford Truck Just Broke Towing and Payload Records appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
Elevated Oilhead: Le Motographe’s BMW R NineT
Introduced in 2014, the BMW R NineT is sometimes called an Oilhead — a reference to the air/oil-cooled engine, which stands in contrast to the first-generation air-cooled Airheads:. “The name ‘Oilhead’ comes from the fact that the engines were redesigned to flow oil around the engine head to cool...
The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing
As a mid-size truck, the Honda Ridgeline has never led the pack. Why is that? The post The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New Ford Super Duty Has 500 HP and 1200 Lb-Ft of Torque
In the world of American full-size pickups, more is always better. As such, Ford introduced a new "high-output" version of its 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 for the 2023 Super Duty, which thanks in part to a larger turbocharger, generates 500 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. Seems like a lot. Ford...
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Bid To Win This Restored 1957 Chevrolet Restomod at Carlisle Auctions
Now you can get behind the wheel of this American icon. Chevrolet once had a car that was unlike anything else on the road in either its own time or ours. Something that would astonish classic car enthusiasts for decades and force their competition into a constant game of cat and mouse. That model was called the Chevy Bel Air and, though other brands would soon follow with similar design qualities, it was truly iconic for its time. Here’s an example of exactly how gum was able to conquer the market and make one of America’s most highly sought after automobiles in the process.
Dewalt's jump starter + air compressor combo is $40 off right now
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's always a good idea to carry a portable jump starter with you in case of a dead car battery. Most of the jump starters on the market will likely get the job done just fine, but few offer any significant value beyond restarting your battery. This option from popular power tool brand DeWalt, however, is more than just a jump starter. It delivers 1,400 peak amps to jump start cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats, RVs, ATVs and even tractors, but in addition to its jump-starting capabilities it's also a 120 PSI air compressor. On top of that, you can even use the device to charge electronic devices via USB too. It even includes a 1-year limited warranty. Normally the multi-tool costs $179.99, but thanks to this discount it's available for just $139.99 right now.
The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks
When it comes to Toyota products, dependability reins supreme. However, both dependable pickups aren't just Toyota Trucks. The post <strong>The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks</strong> appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
EMD "F2" Locomotives
The F2 was built directly after production was completed on the FT model, soon after World War II had ended. The locomotive appeared similar, externally to the FT although the carbody did receive a slight upgrade (most notably the overall number of portholes). Internally, the F2 was virtually identical to...
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
I Bet You've Never Seen a 1966 Dodge Charger RV
Motorhomes and RVs don’t necessarily spring to mind as preferred vehicles for performance enthusiasts. While the rolling domiciles provide families with unrivaled access to the great outdoors, they aren't usually considered to be the high mark of automotive style. This 1966 Dodge Charger-turned-RV is an exception. Credit for the...
