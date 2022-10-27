Read full article on original website
WSMV
Shooting on I-24 leaves one dead in Robertson County
PLEASANT VIEW Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
WSMV
Nashville woman dies in Monday’s shooting on I-24 in Robertson Co.
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 near Maxey Road were closed in both directions on Monday night while law enforcement agents investigated a deadly shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller, of Nashville, died as a result of the...
WSMV
Metro PD search for man with 21 outstanding warrants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are conducting a search for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants. The 21 warrants are mostly burglary or theft related. 28-year-old Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. has reportedly stolen from the same Home Depot location 14 times this year. The thefts from...
WSMV
THP investigating major crash on I-24 in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Mile Marker 5. The crash involves two semi-tractor trailers and another vehicle. The westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at Exit 8, police said. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
WSMV
1 injured after crash involving tanker, semi on I-24
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville firefighters responded Tuesday to a crash on Interstate 24 West involving two semi-tractor trailers. The crash happened near Exit 1 in Clarksville. I-24 West is currently shut down near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. Traffic is being diverted...
WSMV
Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
WSMV
THP cruiser involved in deadly crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in one death on Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles died in the crash and the trooper was transported to the hospital for treatment.
WSMV
Local restaurant’s missing trailer found
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recent break-in at a Bellevue restaurant left employees without a trailer, until now. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the local restaurant “It’z A Philly Thing” was broken into and stolen from. The restaurant’s operation manager Desmon Tanner reported that the thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage to their equipment, and stole money and their food trailer.
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Oct. 31, Metro police were conducting surveillance at a Kroger location that has high levels of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives observed 26-year-old Wilquonta Haslyn Bailey parked at...
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
WSMV
Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
WSMV
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
WSMV
Families recovering after fire destroys Antioch apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around two dozen families are working to pick up the pieces after their homes were destroyed in an apart building fire. Nashville firefighters said it took three alarms to put out the flames at the Allegro on Bell complex on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WSMV
TSU professor under fire after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Tennessee State University students are calling on the school to fire a professor after a student video showed him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students said the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, has done this before and TSU is now forced to...
WSMV
Whites Creek animal sanctuary asks for help searching for stolen turkeys
WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several turkeys were stolen from Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary on Saturday. According to Piccolo Farms, people in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida license plates stopped by uninvited and allegedly begged Piccolo Farms to sell the turkeys to them a few days ago. On...
WSMV
Nashville parole officers make Halloween donation to daycare
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Nashville Probation Parole Officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction visited a local daycare Monday to spread some kindness on Halloween. The officers visited Hart to Heart Daycare Learning Center in Nashville and brought candy, goodies and holiday cheer to some of Tennessee’s youngest residents. The donation, which is fully funded by the Probation Parole Officers (PPO) and staff, is part of a bigger goal to connect officers with the neighborhoods they serve, a media release said.
WSMV
Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
WSMV
PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville. Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital. A media release says the costumes are a...
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
