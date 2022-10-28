Justice Dept.: Former Investment Manager Sentenced in Multimillion-Dollar Scheme to Defraud Life Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and the Law Offices of Sean K. Collins, Announce Investigation of Cigna Group Insurance (now New York Life)’s Handling of Long-Term Care Insurance Claims
Families who have experienced a denial of assisted living facility coverage for their loved ones are encouraged to contact us. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“GPM”), a leading national consumer rights law firm, along with the. Law Offices of Sean K. Collins. (“SKC”) a leading national insurance benefits law firm, today...
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in fraud case
Key West Citizen, The (FL) One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day...
Former NJ man sentenced to prison for attempting to defraud elderly Oregonian
EUGENE, Ore.-A man formerly residing in Newark, New Jersey was sentenced to federal prison today for his role in a scheme to deceive and cheat $1 million from an elderly man residing in Roseburg, Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, 43, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three years'...
Man pleads guilty to conning victims who thought they were investing in ‘Magic Mike’ show
LOS ANGELES -- A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges, admitting he defrauded investors out of more than $4.2 million in connection with the "Magic Mike Live" stage show in Las Vegas, the Justice Department announced today. John A. Santilli Jr., 48, of East Greenwich, Rhode...
Maryland woman sentenced 2.5 years in prison for $1M disability benefits fraud
Greenbelt, Maryland -- U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the. , his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump's company, the. Trump Organization. , is on trial...
Boston-area defendant charged in nationwide identity theft scheme
BOSTON -- A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to...
CNA FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion highlights significant factors affecting the Company. References to "we," "our," "us" or like terms refer to the business of CNA. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the Condensed. Consolidated Financial Statements included under Part I, Item 1 of this Form. 10-Q and Item 1A...
Beset by federal lawsuit, Kansas City home lender exits the business after 71 years
Kansas City -based James B. Nutter & Co. , one of the nation’s largest private mortgage lenders that since its founding in 1951 helped hundreds of thousands of Americans buy their first homes, has announced that it is going out of the home loan business. The news comes as...
Solera Participating in Panel Discussion at Connected Claims USA 2022
Panel focused on digitizing Direct Repair Program claims process. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, will join insurance industry leaders at. Connected Claims USA. 2022 for a panel discussion on redesigning and digitizing the auto Direct Repair Program (DRP) claims process. Solera. Vice President of Industry...
EDITORIAL: Study confirms that paying people not to work was a terrible idea
Las Vegas Review-Journal (NV) It was obvious at the time, but a recent study should remove all doubt. The government paying people not to work is a terrible idea. has released a paper on pandemic unemployment benefits, focusing on effects by age group. In spring 2020, enhanced unemployment benefits made sense. The federal government urged people to stay home. In many states, including.
Goldman Sachs estimates four more Fed rate hikes, to reach 5% in March
Goldman Sachs has revised upward its estimate for the US Federal Reserve's key rates. In a note released by Bloomberg, economists anticipate that the Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 b.p. next Wednesday, when Jerome Powell and company meet to decide on a further hike in key rates. As for 2023, Goldman Sachs expects a 25 b.p. hike in February and March.
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
